ARH restricts visitors to their hospitals

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) announced on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 they are restricting visitors at all of the hospitals in their network. That includes Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Their release states the restrictions are “effective immediately.” Exceptions to the policy include end-of-life cases and one visitor is allowed in labor/delivery and pediatric units.

The action comes in an abundance of caution to protect patients, employees and the community from the potential spread of COVID-19. The staff thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding.