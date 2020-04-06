Beckley cancels annual spring clean-up

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Each year the City of Beckley organizes an event to help residents clean out their homes. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led organizers of the Annual Spring Clean-up to cancel the event in 2020.

The original date for the event was April 20. The City’s Board of Public Works announced they may consider having a clean-up in the Fall of 2020.

“The clean-up has always been a great service for our citizens and we hope to offer it again in the future,” Officials said.

The board is asking residents not to place any more items by the curb. For more information contact Public Works at 304-256-1740.