Great American Takeout Day supports local restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – Tuesday, March 24 is Great American Takeout Day as thousands of restaurants across the country offer curbside pickup and delivery options.

Michelle Rotellini, owner of The Dish café in Beaver says they’ve seen a great response from the community and they are just happy to provide an option outside of the house, especially for those going a little stir crazy.

“So far it’s been going great,” Rotellini said. “There are a lot of people that don’t cook, they eat out every day and those folks are really thankful to have restaurants like The Dish open.”

She says the recent changes to comply with Governor Jim Justice and CDC Guidelines impacted their staffing, but thankfully they are still able to employ a few to keep the business running and even bring the food to your front door.

“We are doing delivery and takeout as well, so this was a great way to keep some of our employees working,” Rotellini said.

If you prefer to cook your own food and eat at home. You can still give back to the community in different ways and support local business.

“We’ve had several people who have called and ordered food to have it delivered to the homeless shelter or to someone in need,” Rotellini said. Yesterday, we had someone come in and buy and bunch of gift cards and asked us to use those for families that we heard about who are in need.”

The Dish changed their hours of operation slightly amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They now serve both takeout and delivery from 11:30 in the morning until 8:30 in the evening.