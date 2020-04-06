Hundreds furloughed at Contura Energy mines due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Contura Energy announced on Friday, April 3, 2020 they are idling the majority of their operations for 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training confirmed on Monday, April 6, dozens of Contura operations in West Virginia are affected by the decision.

Here is the list of operations affected and the number of furloughs at each operation:

Aracoma Alma (Logan County): 100

Spartan Ruby (Mingo County): 100

Cedar Grove 2 (Logan County): 55

Hernshall Mine (Logan County): 55

Marfork Operations (Raleigh/Boone Counties): 393

Allen Powellton: 93

Brushy Eagle: 1

Coon Cedar Beltline: 9

Coon Cedar Mine: 5

Edwight Goals Environ: 1

Horse Creek Eagle: 98

Marfork (various): 64

Panther Eagle: 51

Powellton Transfer: 6

Slip Ridge Mine: 50

Slip Ridge Beltline: 15

Mammoth Operations (Logan County): 132

Slabcamp: 94 (and 7 contractors)

Belts: 9 (and 1 contractor)

Mammoth Plant: 22

Environmental: 4

Warehouse: 1

HR: 1

Engineering: 1

Alex Energy (Boone County)

Edwight: 5

Republic Energy (Fayette County)

Republic Surface: 76

Workman Creek Surface: 214

Pax Surface: 91

Empire Surface: 3

Maxxim Shared (Boone County)