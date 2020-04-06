Hundreds furloughed at Contura Energy mines due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Contura Energy announced on Friday, April 3, 2020 they are idling the majority of their operations for 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training confirmed on Monday, April 6, dozens of Contura operations in West Virginia are affected by the decision.

NEWS RELEASE: Contura Energy idles many operations for 30 days

Here is the list of operations affected and the number of furloughs at each operation:

  • Aracoma Alma (Logan County): 100
  • Spartan Ruby (Mingo County): 100
  • Cedar Grove 2 (Logan County): 55
  • Hernshall Mine (Logan County): 55

Marfork Operations (Raleigh/Boone Counties): 393

  • Allen Powellton: 93
  • Brushy Eagle: 1
  • Coon Cedar Beltline: 9
  • Coon Cedar Mine: 5
  • Edwight Goals Environ: 1
  • Horse Creek Eagle: 98
  • Marfork (various): 64
  • Panther Eagle: 51
  • Powellton Transfer: 6
  • Slip Ridge Mine: 50
  • Slip Ridge Beltline: 15

Mammoth Operations (Logan County): 132

  • Slabcamp: 94 (and 7 contractors)
  • Belts: 9 (and 1 contractor)
  • Mammoth Plant: 22
  • Environmental: 4
  • Warehouse: 1
  • HR: 1
  • Engineering: 1

Alex Energy (Boone County)

  • Edwight: 5

Republic Energy (Fayette County)

  • Republic Surface: 76
  • Workman Creek Surface: 214
  • Pax Surface: 91
  • Empire Surface: 3

Maxxim Shared (Boone County)

  • Asset Management: 1
  • Lab: 3
  • Engineering: 5
  • Operations: 1
  • Safety: 1
  • Sourcing: 6

