Hundreds furloughed at Contura Energy mines due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Contura Energy announced on Friday, April 3, 2020 they are idling the majority of their operations for 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training confirmed on Monday, April 6, dozens of Contura operations in West Virginia are affected by the decision.
NEWS RELEASE: Contura Energy idles many operations for 30 days
Here is the list of operations affected and the number of furloughs at each operation:
- Aracoma Alma (Logan County): 100
- Spartan Ruby (Mingo County): 100
- Cedar Grove 2 (Logan County): 55
- Hernshall Mine (Logan County): 55
Marfork Operations (Raleigh/Boone Counties): 393
- Allen Powellton: 93
- Brushy Eagle: 1
- Coon Cedar Beltline: 9
- Coon Cedar Mine: 5
- Edwight Goals Environ: 1
- Horse Creek Eagle: 98
- Marfork (various): 64
- Panther Eagle: 51
- Powellton Transfer: 6
- Slip Ridge Mine: 50
- Slip Ridge Beltline: 15
Mammoth Operations (Logan County): 132
- Slabcamp: 94 (and 7 contractors)
- Belts: 9 (and 1 contractor)
- Mammoth Plant: 22
- Environmental: 4
- Warehouse: 1
- HR: 1
- Engineering: 1
Alex Energy (Boone County)
- Edwight: 5
Republic Energy (Fayette County)
- Republic Surface: 76
- Workman Creek Surface: 214
- Pax Surface: 91
- Empire Surface: 3
Maxxim Shared (Boone County)
- Asset Management: 1
- Lab: 3
- Engineering: 5
- Operations: 1
- Safety: 1
- Sourcing: 6