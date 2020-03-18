Raleigh General Hospital takes action on COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Visitor restrictions were made at Raleigh General Hospital according to a release on the facility’s website. Administrators said they are committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors are safe at all times.

As a result, they have taken the following actions at their main facility.

Visiting hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry/Exit points for all visitors and staff are limited to the main lobby or ER entrance.

Visitors are asked to please use the main lobby entry/exit point.

Anyone seeking medical attention is asked to sue the ER entrance, located at the back of the hospital on Carriage Dr.

Everyone will be screened at the entry points based on CDC guidelines.

Each patient is allowed one at a time during designated visiting hours, after passing a screening process. They will be given a wristband and will need to return the wristband when exiting the building through the same entry point you came through. No one under the age of 16 will be permitted during this time.

Cafeteria will be closed to visitors, and only open to staff (patient meals will still be delivered).

No outside food deliveries will be permitted during this time.

Visitor restrictions at the Raleigh Medical Complex are as follows:

Entry/Exit points for all visitors and staff are limited to the main front entrance of the building.

Everyone will be screened at the entry points based on CDC guidelines.

Each patient is allowed one at a time during visiting hours, after passing a screening process. They will be given a wristband and will need to return the wristband when exiting the building through the same entry point you came through. No one under the age of 16 will be permitted during this time

No outside food deliveries will be permitted during this time.

The announcement of the changes for visitors came on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The hospital is continuing toe work closely with the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The goal is to ensure the hospital is prepared with appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to COVID-19.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

It’s easy to feel helpless when faced with a barrage of news reports and social media updates regarding COVID-19. The good news is that there are some key steps you can take to help protect you and your loved ones and help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19: