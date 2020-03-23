Recycling service suspended in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority announced the suspension of all recycling services as of Monday, March 23, 2020. The action comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to ensure the health and safety of employees and the public.

Due to potential contamination there will be no recycling bins or boxes pulled or accepted. People are asked not to use recycling bins at schools and business as they will not be emptied at this time. Additionally, the City of Beckley will not be providing curbside service.

Leaders with the authority said they wish to thank people for their patience and understanding.