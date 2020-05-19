Tamarack to reopen Thursday with brand new look

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Like many other businesses, Tamarack closed its doors on Tuesday, March 17, but the “Best of West Virginia” will reopen on Thursday, May 21. The iconic West Virginia artisan market, gallery, deli and grill will also be showing off a brand new look.

During the more than two month closure, Tamarack decided it was time to re-invent themselves and make some creative changes. Tamarack, which turns 25 years old soon, now has a refreshed look on the artisan floor with new things to shop and find.

The dining at Tamarack is also getting an upgrade. What was once a cafeteria-style restaurant, will now function as a Deli, Grill and Bakery. A few menu changes have been made to adapt to new business trends, but they will still offer their famous trout and friend green tomatoes, chicken pot pie, and the Greenbrier peach and cream.

Tamarack will have new hours of operation: Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Mondays. Curbside to-go meals will still be available Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All visitors are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will also be placed throughout the sales floor for visitors and employees.