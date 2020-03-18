The Greenbrier suspends operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier Resort made the announcement on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, they would be suspending all operations at the hotel for one month. The plan, as of now, is to resume operations on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11 a.m.
The resort released the following statement:
“The health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority, and this move is critical to ensure the well-being of all involved. We appreciate the continued loyalty and understanding of our valued guests, and we look forward to welcoming them back when our doors reopen soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by COVID-19.”Public Relations Team at The Greenbrier