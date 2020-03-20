Truck Drivers impacted by restaurant limitations during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Driving trucks is a busy job. Driver William Parsley said now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, their days are much longer.

“We have to stay out here to make sure everything keeps moving and to make sure everybody’s able to purchase all the necessities they need daily, whether it be medicine or food,” Parsley said.

Parsley said he and many other drivers are spending their days out on the roads getting to different stores instead of being in quarantine or working from home. But with restaurants restricting access to how they serve people, Parsley said these drivers have to find different ways to get food which can put them at risk.

“These trucks don’t fit through the drive-thru, so if they don’t serve us if we have to walk up to a drive-thru, that’s going to limit the amount of drivers that can be on the road,” Parsley said.

Without food and a place to take a break, they have to go home. Bill Seaver is on the West Virginia Parkways Authority Board of Directors. He said he and other officials are working to help prevent these drivers from having to cut their trips short.

“We’ve taken strong action there as far as our rest stops. We’ve closed the tourist centers, like the one in the capitol, and the one in Princeton, but we’re going to keep our places open to have restrooms and places our truckers can get some nourishment,” Seaver said.