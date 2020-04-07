Wythe County closes administration offices for 2 weeks

WYTHEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Administrators in Wythe County are advising the public their offices will be closed to the community until April 17, 2020. The order went into effect on Monday, April 6.

County staff will be available by telephone or email, except on Good Friday, April 10. The main number is 276-223-4500.

Utility payments can be made with a credit card over the phone by calling 276-223-4501, U.S. Mail or by using the drop box located to the right of the building entrance. Building permit forms are available online at Wythe County’s website. They may be completed and returned by email, U.S. Mail or the drop box. When staff members receive the application they will contact you for payment information.

Wythe County administrators issued their appreciation for the vigilance of the public in practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged the contact the main number and follow the Wythe County’s website and social media sites for information.