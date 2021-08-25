COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 19 new deaths, more than 700 additional active cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources continues to report an increase in active cases across the Mountain State.

The DHHR is reporting a total of 181,906 total cases of COVID-19 across West Virginia. This is a 1,102 case increase in the last 24 hours. The DHHR confirmed 19 additional deaths in this morning’s report, putting that total up to 3,036. When it comes to breakthrough cases, there were 160 new breakthrough cases reported. The total number of breakthrough cases in WV is now up to 4,199. With three new breakthrough deaths confirmed by the DHHR, the total number of breakthrough deaths has risen to 65.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Lincoln County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, an 89-year old male from Jackson County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 56-year old female from Nicholas County, a 95-year old female from Upshur County, and a 66-year old female from Pocahontas County.

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and extend deepest condolences to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

WVDHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard – August 25, 2021

The active case total now sits at 11,725 after another 745 cases were reported since yesterday’s update. The cumulative percent positive rose slightly to 5.09 percent. The daily percent positive finally dipped back below the ten percent mark, lowering to 9.45 percent.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported COVID-19 cases and (Delta Variant) cases by county:

Raleigh: 57 (7)

Monroe: 36 (1)

Mercer: 28 (5)

Wyoming: 28 (9)

Greenbrier: 24 (0)

Fayette: 22 (9)

McDowell: 14 (4)

Summers: 11 (0)

Pocahontas: 6 (0)

Fayette and Summers counties are the only colors currently in the orange on the DHHR’s County Alert System. All other local counties are colored red.

TOTAL CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,808), Berkeley (14,127), Boone (2,349), Braxton (1,148), Brooke (2,368), Cabell (10,075), Calhoun (442), Clay (632), Doddridge (688), Fayette (3,992), Gilmer (970), Grant (1,388), Greenbrier (3,150), Hampshire (2,080), Hancock (2,992), Hardy (1,693), Harrison (6,833), Jackson (2,479), Jefferson (5,168), Kanawha (17,035), Lewis (1,622), Lincoln (1,792), Logan (3,623), Marion (5,107), Marshall (3,957), Mason (2,362), McDowell (1,847), Mercer (5,779), Mineral (3,187), Mingo (3,048), Monongalia (10,020), Monroe (1,383), Morgan (1,409), Nicholas (2,151), Ohio (4,752), Pendleton (773), Pleasants (1,022), Pocahontas (766), Preston (3,137), Putnam (5,936), Raleigh (7,874), Randolph (3,334), Ritchie (825), Roane (780), Summers (940), Taylor (1,467),Tucker (617), Tyler (864), Upshur (2,459), Wayne (3,620), Webster (687), Wetzel (1,678), Wirt (504), Wood (8,781), Wyoming (2,386).

When it comes to vaccines, there has been 1,764,950 total doses received by West Virginia. Of these doses, there are 907,473 people that have received at least one dose. According to the DHHR, there are 795,976 West Virginians who are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.