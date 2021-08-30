COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms nearly 4,000 new cases over the weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) recorded almost 4,000 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday morning’s update.

This vast increase in cases puts the total number of positive cases in WV up to 188,660 cases. The DHHR confirmed the total number of deaths now sits at 3,074.

Since last Friday, DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, 35-year old female from Monongalia County, a 60-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 44-year old male from Randolph County, an 88-year old female from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 57-year old female from Logan County, and a 94-year old female from Raleigh County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 76-year old male from Hancock County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, and a 75-year old male from Pleasants County. Ten of the 20 deaths listed above were published to the dashboard on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

“As we send our condolences to these grieving families, we remind West Virginians that a COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection from getting very sick with COVID,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all state residents who have not yet received their vaccine to schedule an appointment.”

WVDHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard – August 30, 2021

With 2,606 new active cases reported over the weekend, there are now 16,372 total active cases in West Virginia. The cumulative percent positive rose to 5.19 percent, while the daily percent positive also rose to 11.77 percent.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties since Friday:

Mercer: 168

Greenbrier: 137

Raleigh: 133

Fayette: 111

Monroe: 91

Wyoming: 55

McDowell: 52

Summers: 17

Pocahontas: 8

McDowell and Fayette Counties are colored orange on the DHHR’s County Alert System. All other local counties are currently in the red.

WVDHHR’s County Alert System – August 30, 2021

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,947), Berkeley (14,431), Boone (2,433), Braxton (1,233), Brooke (2,416), Cabell (10,418), Calhoun (476), Clay (693), Doddridge (710), Fayette (4,165), Gilmer (1,004), Grant (1,443), Greenbrier (3,381), Hampshire (2,150), Hancock (3,059), Hardy (1,759), Harrison (7,094), Jackson (2,546), Jefferson (5,280), Kanawha (17,784), Lewis (1,727), Lincoln (1,854), Logan (3,739), Marion (5,322), Marshall (4,068), Mason (2,463), McDowell (1,929), Mercer (6,041), Mineral (3,262), Mingo (3,170), Monongalia (10,206), Monroe (1,508), Morgan (1,444), Nicholas (2,288), Ohio (4,875), Pendleton (817), Pleasants (1,047), Pocahontas (784), Preston (3,242), Putnam (6,105), Raleigh (8,141), Randolph (3,547), Ritchie (871), Roane (840), Summers (980), Taylor (1,536), Tucker (667), Tyler (946), Upshur (2,596), Wayne (3,731), Webster (711), Wetzel (1,746), Wirt (514), Wood (9,043), Wyoming (2,478).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.