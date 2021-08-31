COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 10 new deaths, more than 1,000 additional cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Tuesday, August 31, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is continuing to push vaccinations as positive COVID-19 cases continue to pop up across the state.

This morning, the DHHR reported 1,030 new positive cases, putting that total up to 189,690. Another ten West Virginians passed away from the virus. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths has now reached 3,084.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Upshur County, a 94-year old male from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Randolph County, an 87-year old male from Preston County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Logan County, a 57-year old male from Logan County, a 67-year old male from Logan County, and an 84-year old male from Pocahontas County.

“COVID-19 continues to be a threat to West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to support those grieving losses and renew our dedication to safety and prevention measures by being vaccinated against this terrible disease.”

WVDHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard – August 31, 2021

According to the DHHR, there were 371 additional active cases reported in this morning’s briefing. There are currently 16,743 active cases in West Virginia. The cumulative percent positive increased slightly to 5.20 percent, while the daily percent positive rose significantly to 13.28 percent.

When it comes to ‘breakthrough’ cases or deaths, these are from individuals who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With that being said, there are currently 5,173 breakthrough cases across WV. As of today, there have been 72 breakthrough deaths, three of which were reported this morning.

Since yesterday, there have been no changes to local counties on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

WVDHHR’s County Alert System – August 31, 2021

Here is breakdown of newly reported COVID-19 cases and total Delta Variant cases across the southeastern WV counties:

New COVID-19 Cases: Raleigh: 52

Mercer: 39

Fayette: 20

Greenbrier: 20

Pocahontas: 12

Summers: 11

Monroe: 8

McDowell: 7

Wyoming: 6 Total Delta Variant Cases: Fayette: 47

Raleigh: 52

Wyoming: 25

Mercer: 17

McDowell: 14

Greenbrier: 13

Monroe: 5

Pocahontas: 2

Summers: 2

TOTAL CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,966), Berkeley (14,502), Boone (2,438), Braxton (1,243), Brooke (2,425), Cabell (10,493), Calhoun (499), Clay (702), Doddridge (710), Fayette (4,185), Gilmer (1,008), Grant (1,445), Greenbrier (3,401), Hampshire (2,156), Hancock (3,071), Hardy (1,765), Harrison (7,121), Jackson (2,555), Jefferson (5,291), Kanawha (17,898), Lewis (1,743), Lincoln (1,876), Logan (3,766), Marion (5,343), Marshall (4,083), Mason (2,478), McDowell (1,936), Mercer (6,080), Mineral (3,286), Mingo (3,187), Monongalia (10,224), Monroe (1,516), Morgan (1,447), Nicholas (2,303), Ohio (4,883), Pendleton (820), Pleasants (1,050), Pocahontas (796), Preston (3,265), Putnam (6,132), Raleigh (8,193), Randolph (3,586), Ritchie (875), Roane (853), Summers (991), Taylor (1,542), Tucker (674), Tyler (947), Upshur (2,622), Wayne (3,760), Webster (719), Wetzel (1,755), Wirt (515), Wood (9,086), Wyoming (2,484).

DHHR is reporting that 918,773 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A smaller amount of 804,107 West Virginians are fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.