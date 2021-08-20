COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR reports increase in positive cases across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Friday, August 20, 2021: Over the last few weeks, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has been reporting an increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the state.

The DHHR is continuing to push vaccines as the best defense as the more contagious Delta Variant continues to pop up in almost every county in the state. According to the DHHR’s website, 46 out of 55 counties are seeing cases of the variant.

As of this morning, with 925 new cases, the DHHR is reporting a total of 177,533 positive cases across the state. Of these cases, there are 469 cases of the Delta Variant. When it comes to breakthrough cases, there are 3,492 total cases. The is equivalent to .39 percent of all vaccinated West Virginians.

Seven new deaths have been reported this morning, making it 3,008 total deaths related to COVID-19 in West Virginia. The DHHR is reporting 61 breakthrough deaths, which equals .007 percent of vaccinated West Virginians.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old male from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Upshur County, a 48-year old male from Jefferson County, a 60-year old male from Wetzel County, and a 53-year old female from Wood County.

“As we send sympathies to these families, I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

There are currently 8,806 active cases in WV. The cumulative percent positive sits at 5.03 percent, while the daily percent positive remains high at 9.26 percent.

Here is a breakdown of both the positive COVID-19 case total and (Delta Variant) case total by county:

Fayette: 3,888 (30)

Greenbrier: 3,040 (6)

McDowell: 1,786 (8)

Mercer: 5,632 (2)

Monroe: 1,315 (2)

Pocahontas: 750 (0)

Raleigh: 7,668 (11)

Summers: 914 (2)

Wyoming: 2,294 (7)

Summers County is colored gold on the County Alert System, while Wyoming County is in the red. All other local counties are currently orange.

Out of the 1,764,950 total vaccine doses allocated to WV, there has been 1,638,879 of these doses administered. The DHHR is reporting 899,621 people have received at least one vaccine dose, with 788,532 total people being fully vaccinated.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.