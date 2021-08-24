COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR reports more than 100 new breakthrough cases across WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Tuesday, August 24, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources is continuing to push vaccines as positive COVID-19 cases soar across the state.

The DHHR is reporting 785 more positive cases than yesterday, putting that total up to 180,804. Of these cases, there are 4,039 breakthrough cases, which equals .45 percent of vaccinated West Virginians. There was only one additional death to report this morning. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in WV is now up to 3,017. To date, there have been 62 breakthrough deaths, equaling .007 percent of those vaccinated.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 42-year old male from Berkeley County.

“Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to this family and encourage all West Virginians ages 12 and older to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The DHHR confirmed the active case total rose by 437 cases, putting that total up to 10,980. The cumulative percent positive rose slightly to 5.07 percent, while the daily percent positive saw a significant increase up to 12.76.

There was no increase in Delta Variant cases across our local counties since the last update. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 14

Greenbrier: 18

McDowell: 4

Mercer: 24

Monroe: 7

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 34

Summers: 5

Wyoming: 3

Pocahontas County is the only county in West Virginia currently colored green on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,789), Berkeley (14,057), Boone (2,337), Braxton (1,142), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (10,027), Calhoun (,436), Clay (622), Doddridge (684), Fayette (3,970), Gilmer (967), Grant (1,387), Greenbrier (3,126), Hampshire (2,076), Hancock (2,979), Hardy (1,676), Harrison (6,787), Jackson (2,463), Jefferson (5,151), Kanawha (16,953), Lewis (1,614), Lincoln (1,784), Logan (3,594), Marion (5,088), Marshall (3,940), Mason (2,343), McDowell (1,833), Mercer (5,751), Mineral (3,174), Mingo (3,032), Monongalia (9,984), Monroe (1,347), Morgan (1,392), Nicholas (2,132), Ohio (4,725), Pendleton (769), Pleasants (1,022), Pocahontas (760), Preston (3,114), Putnam (5,911), Raleigh (7,817), Randolph (3,294), Ritchie (818), Roane (766), Summers (929), Taylor (1,462), Tucker (613), Tyler (850), Upshur (2,443), Wayne (3,602), Webster (667), Wetzel (1,666), Wirt (498), Wood (8,736), Wyoming (2,358).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

When it comes to vaccines, there have been 1,764,950 total vaccines received by West Virginia. Of these doses, 93.5 percent of them have been administered. There are 905,565 people that have received at least one dose, while 794,808 West Virginians are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.