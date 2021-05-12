COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 14 new deaths, more than 350 recoveries across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,808,501 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 157,215 total cases confirmed across the state. This is a 340 case increase in the last 24 hours.

Another 390 West Virginians recovered from COVID-19, putting that total up to 147,751. The DHHR confirmed 14 new deaths in this morning’s update. The total number of deaths in WV are now up to 2,748.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, a 55-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 44-year old male from Mercer County, a 58-year old female from Mineral County, a 59-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 40-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 97-year old male from Pendleton County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for individuals ages 12 and older, all eligible West Virginians are encouraged to schedule an appointment with their physician, local pharmacy or through a vaccination clinic.”

There were 64 less active cases reported this morning, making that total 6,716 active cases currently in West Virginia. The daily percent positive dropped down to 4.03 percent, while the cumulative percent positive also saw a slight drop to 5.13 percent.

There are no new cases to report out of Monroe and Pocahontas County. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases in the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 1

Greenbrier: 3

McDowell: 3

Mercer: 16

Raleigh: 17

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 8

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,434), Berkeley (12,375), Boone (2,035), Braxton (929), Brooke (2,196), Cabell (8,691), Calhoun (338), Clay (501), Doddridge (597), Fayette (3,438), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,278), Greenbrier (2,801), Hampshire (1,825), Hancock (2,804), Hardy (1,528), Harrison (5,724), Jackson (2,121), Jefferson (4,608), Kanawha (14,949), Lewis (1,195), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,123), Marion (4,442), Marshall (3,453), Mason (2,003), McDowell (1,568), Mercer (4,831), Mineral (2,856), Mingo (2,574), Monongalia (9,196), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,178), Nicholas (1,698), Ohio (4,211), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (882), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,872), Putnam (5,153), Raleigh (6,777), Randolph (2,601), Ritchie (707), Roane (632), Summers (821), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (713), Upshur (1,870), Wayne (3,094), Webster (487), Wetzel (1,339), Wirt (425), Wood (7,767), Wyoming (1,994).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton County in this report.

The DHHR reports 1,561,480 total vaccine doses have been received by West Virginia, with 85.8 percent of these vaccines being administered across the state. There are 737,250 people that have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of this morning, there are 634,763 West Virginians fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,800,152 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 156,875 total cases across the state. This is 258 more cases than the Monday morning update.

There were 456 more West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, making that total 147,361 people that have recovered from COVID-19. The DHHR confirmed five new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths in WV is now up to 2,734.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 51-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old female from Roane County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, and a 70-year old male from Mineral County.

“Our sympathies are extended to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please honor these West Virginians by protecting yourself with the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread of this horrible virus.”

The daily percent positive dropped to 5.46 percent, while the cumulative percent positive remains steady at 5.14. Active cases across West Virginia dropped by 203 cases, lowering that total down to 6,780.

There are no new cases to report out of Fayette, McDowell, Pocahontas, Summers, and Wyoming Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases from the other southeastern WV counties:

Greenbrier: 7

Mercer: 7

Monroe: 7

Raleigh: 18

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,432), Berkeley (12,347), Boone (2,023), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (326), Clay (499), Doddridge (595), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,798), Hampshire (1,810), Hancock (2,800), Hardy (1,524), Harrison (5,713), Jackson (2,116), Jefferson (4,603), Kanawha (14,918), Lewis (1,184), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,107), Marion (4,433), Marshall (3,446), Mason (2,002), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,815), Mineral (2,854), Mingo (2,568), Monongalia (9,189), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,174), Nicholas (1,685), Ohio (4,208), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (881), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,867), Putnam (5,140), Raleigh (6,760), Randolph (2,588), Ritchie (703), Roane (631), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (708), Upshur (1,864), Wayne (3,089), Webster (482), Wetzel (1,332), Wirt (424), Wood (7,757), Wyoming (1,986).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Tyler County in this report.

In a vaccine administration update, the DHHR is reporting 1,561,480 total vaccine doses have been received in WV, with 85.5 percent of these doses being administered. There are 735,375 people that have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are 631,921 West Virginians fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,795,243 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 156,617 total cases across the state. This is a 211 case increase in the last 24 hours.

Another 286 West Virginians recovered from the virus, putting that total up to 146,905 recoveries. The DHHR confirmed three new deaths in this morning’s update. The total number of deaths in WV have now reached 2,729.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Wayne County, and a 63-year old male from Kanawha County.

“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Active cases dropped by 78 across the state, making that total 6,983 active cases currently in WV. The cumulative percent positive remains steady at 5.14, while the daily percent positive jumped up to 5.62.

There are no new cases to report out of Pocahontas, Summers, or Wyoming Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 2

Greenbrier: 6

McDowell: 3

Mercer: 7

Monroe: 3

Raleigh: 7

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,427), Berkeley (12,334), Boone (2,014), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,674), Calhoun (325), Clay (498), Doddridge (591), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (843), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,791), Hampshire (1,804), Hancock (2,795), Hardy (1,520), Harrison (5,702), Jackson (2,110), Jefferson (4,600), Kanawha (14,900), Lewis (1,186), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,100), Marion (4,421), Marshall (3,436), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,808), Mineral (2,849), Mingo (2,562), Monongalia (9,181), Monroe (1,128), Morgan (1,170), Nicholas (1,681), Ohio (4,206), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (880), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,866), Putnam (5,132), Raleigh (6,742), Randolph (2,576), Ritchie (703), Roane (630), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (526), Tyler (712), Upshur (1,860), Wayne (3,086), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,329), Wirt (423), Wood (7,751), Wyoming (1,984).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

When it comes to vaccine administration, the DHHR is reporting 1,561,480 total vaccine doses have been received in WV, with 85.3 percent of these doses being administered. There are 733,764 people that have received at least one dose. The DHHR reports 629,758 West Virginians are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10:00 a.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,791,498 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 156,406 total cases and no new deaths.

Active cases in the Mountain State rose Sunday morning. The number of active cases now stands at 7,061, a rise of 49 cases. The daily percent positive dropped to 4.44, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.14.

There are no new cases to report out of McDowell and Monroe counties. Here is a breakdown of cases in our southeastern West Virginia counties:

Fayette: 9

Greenbrier 11

Mercer: 9

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 12

Summers: 3

Wyoming: 5

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,427), Berkeley (12,321), Boone (2,012), Braxton (926), Brooke (2,193), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (319), Clay (495), Doddridge (591), Fayette (3,435), Gilmer (834), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,785), Hampshire (1,800), Hancock (2,792), Hardy (1,518), Harrison (5,688), Jackson (2,099), Jefferson (4,590), Kanawha (14,889), Lewis (1,183), Lincoln (1,468), Logan (3,096), Marion (4,416), Marshall (3,429), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,562), Mercer (4,801), Mineral (2,846), Mingo (2,558), Monongalia (9,179), Monroe (1,125), Morgan (1,169), Nicholas (1,671), Ohio (4,205), Pendleton (701), Pleasants (877), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,863), Putnam (5,126), Raleigh (6,735), Randolph (2,570), Ritchie (702), Roane (628), Summers (820), Taylor (1,227), Tucker (524), Tyler (710), Upshur (1,859), Wayne (3,077), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,327), Wirt (423), Wood (7,747), Wyoming (1,984).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Brooke County in this report.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,781,925 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 156,001 total cases and 2,726 deaths.

The DHHR confirms seven deaths in the past 24 hours. These include an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Boone County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Ohio County, and a 70-year old male from Marshall County.

“Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sincere condolences to these families.”

Active cases in the Mountain State continue to drop. The number of active cases now stands at 7,012, a drop of 63 cases since yesterday. The daily percent positive rose to 4.52, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.14 percent.

There are no new cases to report out of Pocahontas County. Here is a breakdown of cases on our southeastern West Virginia counties:

Fayette: 10

Greenbrier 3

McDowell: 1

Mercer: 15

Monroe: 1

Raleigh: 21

Summers: 2

Wyoming: 2

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,422), Berkeley (12,279), Boone (2,004), Braxton (925), Brooke (2,192), Cabell (8,667), Calhoun (317), Clay (493), Doddridge (588), Fayette (3,426), Gilmer (826), Grant (1,272), Greenbrier (2,774), Hampshire (1,796), Hancock (2,788), Hardy (1,514), Harrison (5,677), Jackson (2,088), Jefferson (4,577), Kanawha (14,855), Lewis (1,179), Lincoln (1,459), Logan (3,083), Marion (4,399), Marshall (3,416), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,554), Mercer (4,792), Mineral (2,844), Mingo (2,552), Monongalia (9,169), Monroe (1,125), Morgan (1,164), Nicholas (1,657), Ohio (4,191), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (871), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,862), Putnam (5,107), Raleigh (6,723), Randolph (2,561), Ritchie (700), Roane (626), Summers (817), Taylor (1,224), Tucker (524), Tyler (705), Upshur (1,855), Wayne (3,075), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,319), Wirt (416), Wood (7,737), Wyoming (1,979).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Brooke County in this report.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

1:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,774,600 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 155,680 cases confirmed across the state. This is a 339 case in increase in the last 24 hours.

Another 438 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus, putting that total up to 145,886. There were an additional six West Virginians to pass away from COVID-19. The death total in West Virginia is now up to 2,719.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 99-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, a 76-year old male from Barbour County, and an 82-year old male from Jefferson County.

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and extend deepest condolences to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The active case total continues to drop, now sitting at 7,075. This is a 105 case decrease in the last 24 hours. The daily percent positive rose back up to 4.16, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.14 percent.

There are no new cases to report out of Pocahontas and Summers Counties. Below is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 7

Greenbrier: 10

McDowell: 3

Monroe: 4

Raleigh: 17

Wyoming: 3

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,422), Berkeley (12,269), Boone (2,002), Braxton (921), Brooke (2,193), Cabell (8,663), Calhoun (307), Clay (484), Doddridge (584), Fayette (3,416), Gilmer (823), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,771), Hampshire (1,795), Hancock (2,783), Hardy (1,513), Harrison (5,664), Jackson (2,077), Jefferson (4,567), Kanawha (14,820), Lewis (1,177), Lincoln (1,454), Logan (3,074), Marion (4,383), Marshall (3,407), Mason (1,995), McDowell (1,553), Mercer (4,777), Mineral (2,840), Mingo (2,541), Monongalia (9,161), Monroe (1,124), Morgan (1,155), Nicholas (1,644), Ohio (4,177), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (869), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,860), Putnam (5,094), Raleigh (6,702), Randolph (2,558), Ritchie (700), Roane (623), Summers (815), Taylor (1,222), Tucker (524), Tyler (701), Upshur (1,852), Wayne (3,073), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,317), Wirt (416), Wood (7,733), Wyoming (1,977).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge and Hancock counties in this report.

In a vaccination update, the DHHR is reporting 1,561,480 total vaccine doses have been received in the Mountain State, with 84.0 percent of these doses being administered across the state. There are 725,077 people that have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 616,709 West Virginians are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,766,533 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 155,341 total cases in West Virginia. This is 385 more cases than Thursday morning’s update.

The DHHR is reporting another eight new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths are now up to 2,713.

After a data quality review from DHHR’s epidemiologists, two deaths reported on March 12, 2021 have been determined to be duplicates: a 69-year old male from Pleasants County and a 79-year old female from Mercer County. This has reduced the total deaths to 2,705 prior to today’s report.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of 64-year old female from Marion County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Mingo County, a 48-year old female from Hampshire County, a 55-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Ohio County, and an 82-year old female from Marion County.

“To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The daily percent positive dropped slightly to 3.65, while the cumulative percent positive also saw a slight decrease to 5.14 percent. Active cases across West Virginia dropped by 19 cases, making that total 7,180.

There are no new cases to report out of McDowell or Pocahontas Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 3

Greenbrier: 10

Mercer: 10

Monroe: 2

Raleigh: 16

Summers: 3

Wyoming: 1

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,417), Berkeley (12,248), Boone (1,996), Braxton (918), Brooke (2,188), Cabell (8,646), Calhoun (300), Clay (482), Doddridge (585), Fayette (3,409), Gilmer (815), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,761), Hampshire (1,792), Hancock (2,785), Hardy (1,506), Harrison (5,649), Jackson (2,065), Jefferson (4,561), Kanawha (14,788), Lewis (1,175), Lincoln (1,453), Logan (3,067), Marion (4,368), Marshall (3,396), Mason (1,994), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,762), Mineral (2,837), Mingo (2,539), Monongalia (9,149), Monroe (1,120), Morgan (1,154), Nicholas (1,632), Ohio (4,175), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,859), Putnam (5,087), Raleigh (6,685), Randolph (2,553), Ritchie (698), Roane (614), Summers (815), Taylor (1,221), Tucker (524), Tyler (700), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,060), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,311), Wirt (416), Wood (7,720), Wyoming (1,974).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The DHHR is reporting 1,561,480 total vaccines have been received within the state. Of these doses, there have been 1,302,220 doses administered across the state. There are 721,818 people in WV that have received at least one dose, with 610,171 West Virginians becoming fully vaccinated.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting a total of 2,757,291 confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 405 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in West Virginia have now reached 154,956.

There were another 334 West Virginians to recover form the coronavirus, putting the total number of recoveries up to 145,050. The DHHR reports 12 new deaths in this morning’s update. The total number of deaths are now up to 2,707.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, a 43-year old male from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from McDowell County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Logan County, an 89-year old female from Wood County, a 99-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 81-year old female from Wood County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The cumulative percent positive remains steady at 5.15, while the daily percent positive dropped to 3.69 percent. The total number of active cases rose by 59 cases, making that total 7,199 active cases across the Mountain State.

There are no new cases to report out of Monroe and Wyoming Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 13

Greenbrier: 7

McDowell: 2

Mercer: 12

Raleigh: 16

Summers: 15

Wyoming: 7

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,416), Berkeley (12,221), Boone (1,988), Braxton (907), Brooke (2,180), Cabell (8,634), Calhoun (290), Clay (478), Doddridge (580), Fayette (3,406), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,751), Hampshire (1,784), Hancock (2,781), Hardy (1,504), Harrison (5,632), Jackson (2,050), Jefferson (4,548), Kanawha (14,760), Lewis (1,171), Lincoln (1,452), Logan (3,058), Marion (4,352), Marshall (3,392), Mason (1,992), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,752), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,533), Monongalia (9,138), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,624), Ohio (4,167), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,855), Putnam (5,065), Raleigh (6,669), Randolph (2,548), Ritchie (695), Roane (609), Summers (812), Taylor (1,214), Tucker (524), Tyler (693), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,055), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,304), Wirt (415), Wood (7,713), Wyoming (1,973).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy and Tucker counties in this report.

When it comes to vaccines, the DHHR is reporting 1,531,420 total vaccines have been received within the state. Of these doses, there have been 84.5 percent of total doses administered. According to the DHHR, there are 718,926 people that have received at least one dose. As of this morning, there are 604,859 full vaccinated West Virginians.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,746,420 total confirmatory lab result have been received for COVID-19, with 154,551 total cases. This is 344 more cases than Monday’s report.

The total number of recoveries have now reached 144,716. There were nine new deaths reported in this morning’s update. The total number of deaths across West Virginia have now risen to 2,695.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Jackson County, a 70-year old female from Ohio County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Tyler County, a 71-year old male from Jefferson County, an 88-year old male from McDowell County, and a 65-year old male from Monongalia County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 61 less active cases than yesterday’s total of 7,201. That lowers the total number of active cases down to 7,140. The daily percent positive dropped to 4.97, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.15.

There are no new cases to report out of Wyoming or Greenbrier Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 13

McDowell: 3

Mercer: 7

Monroe: 4

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 15

Summers: 6

Raleigh County has moved from red to orange on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,413), Berkeley (12,184), Boone (1,983), Braxton (906), Brooke (2,175), Cabell (8,612), Calhoun (285), Clay (476), Doddridge (576), Fayette (3,393), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,270), Greenbrier (2,744), Hampshire (1,772), Hancock (2,773), Hardy (1,505), Harrison (5,621), Jackson (2,043), Jefferson (4,538), Kanawha (14,715), Lewis (1,166), Lincoln (1,448), Logan (3,055), Marion (4,338), Marshall (3,385), Mason (1,987), McDowell (1,548), Mercer (4,740), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,520), Monongalia (9,128), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,613), Ohio (4,160), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (863), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,853), Putnam (5,046), Raleigh (6,653), Randolph (2,540), Ritchie (693), Roane (607), Summers (807), Taylor (1,213), Tucker (525), Tyler (691), Upshur (1,845), Wayne (3,036), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,291), Wirt (413), Wood (7,701), Wyoming (1,966).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

In a vaccination update, the DHHR reports 1,531,420 total vaccine doses have been received by the Mountain State, with 84.1 percent of these doses being administered. There are 715,869 people who have received at least one dose, while 600,343 West Virginians have become fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health of Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,740,117 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, with 154,207 total cases confirmed across the state. This is a 289 case increase in the last 24 hours.

The DHHR is reporting no new cases since Monday morning’s update. The total number of deaths in West Virginia remains at 2,686. There were another 229 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting that total up to 144,310.

The daily percent positive currently sits at 6.03, while the cumulative percent positive is at 5.15. The DHHR reports an additional 50 active cases this morning, putting the total number of active cases in WV up to 7,201.

There are no new cases to report out of McDowell and Pocahontas Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties.

Fayette: 5

Greenbrier: 8

Mercer: 11

Monroe: 2

Raleigh: 12

Wyoming: 4

Raleigh County remains in the red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,411), Berkeley (12,153), Boone (1,976), Braxton (903), Brooke (2,170), Cabell (8,599), Calhoun (284), Clay (475), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,380), Gilmer (798), Grant (1,268), Greenbrier (2,756), Hampshire (1,767), Hancock (2,767), Hardy (1,502), Harrison (5,605), Jackson (2,037), Jefferson (4,531), Kanawha (14,688), Lewis (1,160), Lincoln (1,445), Logan (3,045), Marion (4,326), Marshall (3,381), Mason (1,984), McDowell (1,545), Mercer (4,733), Mineral (2,822), Mingo (2,516), Monongalia (9,120), Monroe (1,114), Morgan (1,143), Nicholas (1,600), Ohio (4,150), Pendleton (698), Pleasants (862), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,848), Putnam (5,035), Raleigh (6,638), Randolph (2,532), Ritchie (693), Roane (604), Summers (801), Taylor (1,212), Tucker (524), Tyler (689), Upshur (1,843), Wayne (3,014), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,287), Wirt (406), Wood (7,693), Wyoming (1,966).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

In a vaccination update, the DHHR reports 1,531,420 total vaccine have been received by WV, with 83.9 of them being administered to residents. There are 715,080 WV residents that have received at least one vaccine dose, with 598,556 West Virginians being fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports a total of 2,726,507 confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 153,498 total cases across the state. This is 370 more cases than what was reported Thursday morning.

There were zero deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Active cases across the Mountain State have dropped by 29 cases. The total number of active cases is currently at 7,060. The daily percent positive dropped to 3.28 percent, while the cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.12 percent.

There are no new cases to report out of Wyoming County and Pocahontas County. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 8

Greenbrier: 7

McDowell: 2

Mercer: 18

Monroe: 3

Raleigh: 36

Summers: 2

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,405), Berkeley (12,089), Boone (1,957), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,165), Cabell (8,590), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,361), Gilmer (783), Grant (1,262), Greenbrier (2,743), Hampshire (1,760), Hancock (2,756), Hardy (1,499), Harrison (5,572), Jackson (2,008), Jefferson (4,513), Kanawha (14,609), Lewis (1,154), Lincoln (1,441), Logan (3,027), Marion (4,311), Marshall (3,361), Mason (1,980), McDowell (1,537), Mercer (4,700), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,498), Monongalia (9,100), Monroe (1,109), Morgan (1,130), Nicholas (1,586), Ohio (4,134), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,845), Putnam (5,006), Raleigh (6,601), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (683), Roane (600), Summers (795), Taylor (1,211), Tucker (523), Tyler (685), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (3,001), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,282), Wirt (400), Wood (7,678), Wyoming (1,961).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Pocahontas counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports a total of 2,715,379 confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 153,128 total cases across the state. This is 395 more cases than what was reported Thursday morning.

There were another 454 West Virginians to recover from the virus, putting that total up to 143,360 recoveries. The DHHR confirmed five additional deaths in this morning’s update. The total number of deaths are now up to 2,679.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old male from Ohio County.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Active cases across the Mountain State have dropped by 64 cases. The total number of active cases is currently at 7,089. The daily percent positive dropped to 4.24, while the cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.15.

There are no new cases to report out of McDowell County. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 5

Greenbrier: 8

Mercer: 16

Monroe: 1

Pocahontas: 3

Raleigh: 36

Summers: 4

Wyoming: 3

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,396), Berkeley (12,046), Boone (1,953), Braxton (892), Brooke (2,158), Cabell (8,580), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (570), Fayette (3,353), Gilmer (765), Grant (1,261), Greenbrier (2,736), Hampshire (1,752), Hancock (2,753), Hardy (1,498), Harrison (5,556), Jackson (1,997), Jefferson (4,507), Kanawha (14,584), Lewis (1,153), Lincoln (1,435), Logan (3,019), Marion (4,306), Marshall (3,359), Mason (1,974), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,682), Mineral (2,813), Mingo (2,492), Monongalia (9,085), Monroe (1,106), Morgan (1,124), Nicholas (1,577), Ohio (4,128), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,844), Putnam (4,985), Raleigh (6,565), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (679), Roane (597), Summers (793), Taylor (1,209), Tucker (523), Tyler (683), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (2,993), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,278), Wirt (397), Wood (7,669), Wyoming (1,961).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hampshire County in this report.

When it comes to vaccine administration, the DHHR reports 1,531,420 total vaccine doses have been received by West Virginia, with 83 percent of these doses being administered to WV residents. In a breakdown of administered doses, there are 711,159 people that have received at least one dose of the CVOID-19 vaccine. There are currently 587,975 fully vaccinated West Virginians.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,705,821 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 152,733 total cases in West Virginia. This is a 432 case increase in the last 24 hours.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 69-year old man from Harrison County. He is West Virginia’s 2,674th COVID-related death.

“Our sincere condolences are sent to this gentleman’s family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Another 521 West Virginians fully recovered from COVID-19, putting that total up to 142,906. Active cases statewide rose by 72 to 7,153. While the daily percent positive rose to 4.43, the cumulative percent positive still dropped to 5.16.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 4

Greenbrier: 12

McDowell: 4

Mercer: 9

Monroe: 6

Raleigh: 52

Summers: 7

Wyoming: 3

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,395), Berkeley (12,016), Boone (1,944), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,156), Cabell (8,572), Calhoun (283), Clay (470), Doddridge (569), Fayette (3,348), Gilmer (762), Grant (1,255), Greenbrier (2,728), Hampshire (1,755), Hancock (2,742), Hardy (1,494), Harrison (5,546), Jackson (1,982), Jefferson (4,496), Kanawha (14,521), Lewis (1,151), Lincoln (1,434), Logan (3,013), Marion (4,293), Marshall (3,352), Mason (1,972), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,666), Mineral (2,812), Mingo (2,486), Monongalia (9,075), Monroe (1,105), Morgan (1,120), Nicholas (1,568), Ohio (4,117), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (854), Pocahontas (659), Preston (2,842), Putnam (4,962), Raleigh (6,529), Randolph (2,523), Ritchie (678), Roane (595), Summers (789), Taylor (1,207), Tucker (523), Tyler (681), Upshur (1,841), Wayne (2,981), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,270), Wirt (389), Wood (7,662), Wyoming (1,958)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

As for the vaccines, the DHHR is reporting 1,531,420 total vaccine doses have been received by West Virginia, with 82 percent of these doses being administered. There are 707,329 people that have received at least one dose, with 576,679 West Virginians getting fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports a total of 2,696,061 confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 152,301 total cases. This is 453 more cases than Tuesday’s update.

There were another 326 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting that total up to 142,385. The DHHR is reporting 11 additional deaths. The total number of deaths in West Virginia is now up to 2,673.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 48-year old female from Lewis County, a 53-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 76-year old male from Mineral County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Active cases across the Mountain State increased by 116, making that total 7,081. The daily percent positive dropped to 3.43, while the cumulative percent positive also dropped slightly to 5.17.

There are no new cases to report out of Pocahontas County. Here is a breakdown of newly reproted cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 7

Greenbrier: 11

McDowell: 1

Mercer: 12

Monroe: 3

Raleigh:49

Summers: 6

Wyoming: 2

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,385), Berkeley (11,978), Boone (1,937), Braxton (887), Brooke (2,152), Cabell (8,557), Calhoun (281), Clay (469), Doddridge (563), Fayette (3,352), Gilmer (750), Grant (1,251), Greenbrier (2,716), Hampshire (1,751), Hancock (2,740), Hardy (1,486), Harrison (5,543), Jackson (1,974), Jefferson (4,477), Kanawha (14,493), Lewis (1,149), Lincoln (1,432), Logan (3,005), Marion (4,279), Marshall (3,336), Mason (1,968), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,657), Mineral (2,809), Mingo (2,473), Monongalia (9,061), Monroe (1,099), Morgan (1,114), Nicholas (1,561), Ohio (4,112), Pendleton (696), Pleasants (853), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,837), Putnam (4,945), Raleigh (6,477), Randolph (2,517), Ritchie (675), Roane (594), Summers (782), Taylor (1,207), Tucker (524), Tyler (679), Upshur (1,839), Wayne (2,967), Webster (466), Wetzel (1,261), Wirt (388), Wood (7,653), Wyoming (1,955).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

When it comes to vaccines, the DHHR is reporting 1,488,490 total vaccine doses have been received by West Virginia, with 83.5 percent of these doses being administered. There are 704,441 people that have received at least one dose, with 566,476 West Virginians getting fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,681,995 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 151,848 total cases in West Virginia. This is a 177 case increase in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries across the Mountain State rose by 366, making that total 142,059 total West Virginians to recover from COVID-19.

As announced at yesterday’s Governor’s COVID-19 briefing, DHHR’s epidemiology team conducted a reverse death match by pulling official death certificates. Due to this review, there has been a reduction of 162 deaths from the dashboard as these death certificates did not officially list COVID-19 as the cause of death. This update reflects consistency with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting and provides a more accurate reflection of COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Berkeley County, a 57-year old male from Mineral County, and a 47-year old male from Mercer County. With the additional three deaths reported this morning, the total number of deaths in West Virginia now sits at 2,662.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

The DHHR reports 192 less active cases in the last 24 hours, putting the current total of active cases down to 6,965. The daily percent positive dropped to 4.66, while the cumulative percent positive remains steady at 5.18.

There are no new cases to report out of McDowell, Monroe, or Wyoming Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 5

Greenbrier: 8

Mercer: 8

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 17

Summers: 1

Raleigh County is still colored red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,373), Berkeley (11,934), Boone (1,937), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,143), Cabell (8,544), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (562), Fayette (3,345), Gilmer (746), Grant (1,249), Greenbrier (2,705), Hampshire (1,746), Hancock (2,735), Hardy (1,470), Harrison (5,523), Jackson (1,966), Jefferson (4,464), Kanawha (14,445), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,427), Logan (2,998), Marion (4,270), Marshall (3,331), Mason (1,958), McDowell (1,530), Mercer (4,645), Mineral (2,804), Mingo (2,464), Monongalia (9,043), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,106), Nicholas (1,552), Ohio (4,107), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,932), Raleigh (6,428), Randolph (2,511), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (776), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (678), Upshur (1,836), Wayne (2,958), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,256), Wirt (388), Wood (7,640), Wyoming (1,953).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Cabell, McDowell, and Wayne counties in this report.

In a vaccine administration update, West Virginia has received 1,488,490 total vaccine doses, with 83 percent of these doses being administered. There have been 701,815 people that have received at least one dose, with 561,927 West Virginians being fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,678,080 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 151,671 total cases across WV. This is 289 more cases than what was reported on Sunday morning.

There were another 289 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus, putting that total up to 141,693. The DHHR has no new deaths to report in this morning’s update.

The daily percent positive is up to 6.82, while the cumulative percent positive sits at 5.18. There are no new active cases to report in the last 24 hours, keeping that total at 7,157.

There are no new cases to report out of Pocahontas County. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 12

Greenbrier: 6

McDowell: 6

Mercer: 12

Monroe: 2

Raleigh: 21

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 4

Raleigh County remains in the red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,374), Berkeley (11,914), Boone (1,933), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,140), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (561), Fayette (3,340), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,697), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,733), Hardy (1,467), Harrison (5,512), Jackson (1,962), Jefferson (4,457), Kanawha (14,424), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,423), Logan (2,996), Marion (4,260), Marshall (3,327), Mason (1,948), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,637), Mineral (2,799), Mingo (2,463), Monongalia (9,034), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,550), Ohio (4,106), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (847), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,913), Raleigh (6,411), Randolph (2,510), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (775), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,834), Wayne (2,854), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (385), Wood (7,635), Wyoming (1,953).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pleasants County in this report.

When it comes to vaccine administration, the DHHR is reporting 1,488,490 total vaccine doses have been received by the Mountain State, with 82.7 percent of these doses being administered. In a breakdown of administered doses, there have been 700,260 people to receive at least one vaccine dose. There are 558,785 West Virginians fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,665,620 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 151,068 total cases in WV. This is a 375 case increase in the last 24 hours.

The DHHR confirmed four new deaths in their Saturday morning update. The total number of deaths in WV has now reached 2,817.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 45-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 66-year old male from Marion County.

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and send them our deepest sympathies,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,366), Berkeley (11,849), Boone (1,922), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,135), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,324), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,247), Greenbrier (2,680), Hampshire (1,739), Hancock (2,731), Hardy (1,458), Harrison (5,488), Jackson (1,945), Jefferson (4,430), Kanawha (14,339), Lewis (1,145), Lincoln (1,422), Logan (2,991), Marion (4,233), Marshall (3,317), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,519), Mercer (4,616), Mineral (2,794), Mingo (2,451), Monongalia (9,015), Monroe (1,090), Morgan (1,101), Nicholas (1,541), Ohio (4,085), Pendleton (694), Pleasants (846), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,830), Putnam (4,877), Raleigh (6,368), Randolph (2,505), Ritchie (670), Roane (590), Summers (774), Taylor (1,205), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,831), Wayne (2,849), Webster (458), Wetzel (1,244), Wirt (384), Wood (7,620), Wyoming (1,947).

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,654,442 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 150,693 total cases in WV. This is a 405 cases increase in the last 24 hours.

There were another 394 West Virginians to recover from the virus, putting the total number of recoveries in West Virginia up to 140,550. The DHHR confirmed five new deaths in their Friday morning update. The total number of deaths in WV have now reached 2,813.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 40-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, and a 72-year old male from Wyoming County.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to the families.”

Active cases saw a slight increase by six cases, putting the total number of active cases in the state at 7,330. The daily percent positive dropped to 3.71, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.19 percent.

There are no new cases to report in Pocahontas County. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases in the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 10

Greenbrier: 14

McDowell: 5

Mercer: 8

Monroe: 6

Raleigh: 43

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 9

Raleigh County remains in the red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,362), Berkeley (11,802), Boone (1,908), Braxton (884), Brooke (2,134), Cabell (8,668), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (556), Fayette (3,311), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,243), Greenbrier (2,673), Hampshire (1,735), Hancock (2,725), Hardy (1,455), Harrison (5,481), Jackson (1,944), Jefferson (4,409), Kanawha (14,305), Lewis (1,144), Lincoln (1,407), Logan (3,016), Marion (4,215), Marshall (3,307), Mason (1,944), McDowell (1,513), Mercer (4,604), Mineral (2,785), Mingo (2,446), Monongalia (8,999), Monroe (1,084), Morgan (1,098), Nicholas (1,538), Ohio (4,075), Pendleton (693), Pleasants (841), Pocahontas (656), Preston (2,825), Putnam (4,866), Raleigh (6,331), Randolph (2,504), Ritchie (669), Roane (589), Summers (774), Taylor (1,204), Tucker (524), Tyler (674), Upshur (1,828), Wayne (2,831), Webster (457), Wetzel (1,238), Wirt (384), Wood (7,608), Wyoming (1,943).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Tyler County in this report.

The DHHR reports 1,488,490 total vaccine doses have been received in the state, with 1,209,768 of these doses being administered. There have been 694,200 people to receive at least one dose. Of these doses, there are 543,654 West Virginians fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,643,797 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 150,288 total cases across WV. This is 400 more cases than yesterday’s update.

Recoveries across West Virginia continue to increase with 361 more people recovering from the coronavirus. The total number of recovered West Virginians is now up to 140,156. The DHHR confirmed another eight deaths in this morning’s update, putting the total number of deaths at 2,808.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Morgan County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Mingo County, a 57-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 78-year old female from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 80-year old female from Boone County.

“We remember all loved ones who have been lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Active cases across the Mountain State increased by 31 cases, making the active case total reach 7,324. The daily percent positive rose to 4.04, while the cumulative percent positive dropped to 5.19.

There are no new cases to report out of Monroe County. Here is breakdown of newly reported cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 8

Greenbrier: 16

McDowell: 11

Mercer: 5

Pocahontas: 7

Raleigh: 25

Summers: 3

Wyoming: 6

Raleigh County remains red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,360), Berkeley (11,768), Boone (1,897), Braxton (879), Brooke (2,128), Cabell (8,660), Calhoun (275), Clay (462), Doddridge (555), Fayette (3,301), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,242), Greenbrier (2,659), Hampshire (1,732), Hancock (2,723), Hardy (1,450), Harrison (5,473), Jackson (1,936), Jefferson (4,393), Kanawha (14,238), Lewis (1,144), Lincoln (1,402), Logan (3,011), Marion (4,195), Marshall (3,304), Mason (1,942), McDowell (1,508), Mercer (4,596), Mineral (2,783), Mingo (2,442), Monongalia (8,988), Monroe (1,078), Morgan (1,094), Nicholas (1,530), Ohio (4,062), Pendleton (693), Pleasants (841), Pocahontas (656), Preston (2,819), Putnam (4,854), Raleigh (6,288), Randolph (2,504), Ritchie (667), Roane (588), Summers (773), Taylor (1,204), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,826), Wayne (2,827), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,224), Wirt (382), Wood (7,600), Wyoming (1,934).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Doddridge, and Monroe counties in this report.

The DHHR is reporting 1,352,250 total vaccine doses have been received in the state of West Virginia, with 88.1 percent of these doses being administered to WV residents. There are 690,057 people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 529,085 West Virginians receiving both doses to become fully vaccinated.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,633,918 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 149,888 total cases confirmed across WV. This is a 426 cases increase in the last 24 hours.

Another 392 West Virginians recovered from COVID-19, putting that total up to 139,795. The DHHR confirmed 11 additional deaths in this mornings update. The total number of deaths in West Virginia have now reached 2,800.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Morgan County, a 66-year old male from Cabell County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Jefferson County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, and a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County.

“We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The daily percent positive dropped to 3.83, while the cumulative percent positive remains steady at 5.20. The total number of active cases rose by 23, making that 7,293 total active cases across West Virginia.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases in the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 9

Greenbrier: 15

McDowell: 7

Mercer: 11

Monroe: 2

Pocahontas: 2

Raleigh: 82

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 11

Raleigh County is now colored red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Grant and McDowell counties in this report.

In a vaccine update, the DHHR reports 1,352,328 total vaccine doses have been received by the Mountain State, with 1,179,328 of these doses being allocated to community health providers. There are 687,045 West Virginians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these doses, there are 520,206 West Virginians fully vaccinated.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,623,160 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 149,462 total cases across the state. This is 315 more cases that Monday’s update.

There were another 429 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus putting that total up to 139,403. The DHHR confirmed four new deaths. The total number of deaths in West Virginia is now up to 2,789.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 61-year old female from Jackson County.

“Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”

Active cases dropped by 118, putting that total down to 7,270 across the Mountain State. The daily percent positive dropped to 4.18, while he cumulative percent positive also saw a slight drop, lowering to 5.20 percent.

There are no new cases to report out of McDowell and Monroe Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 9

Greenbrier: 6

Mercer: 6

Pocahontas: 5

Raleigh: 37

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 4

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,352), Berkeley (11,667), Boone (1,886), Braxton (872), Brooke (2,124), Cabell (8,631), Calhoun (271), Clay (459), Doddridge (551), Fayette (3,284), Gilmer (738), Grant (1,239), Greenbrier (2,628), Hampshire (1,716), Hancock (2,714), Hardy (1,443), Harrison (5,449), Jackson (1,921), Jefferson (4,361), Kanawha (14,145), Lewis (1,138), Lincoln (1,399), Logan (3,007), Marion (4,169), Marshall (3,287), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,490), Mercer (4,580), Mineral (2,775), Mingo (2,434), Monongalia (8,964), Monroe (1,077), Morgan (1,090), Nicholas (1,519), Ohio (4,050), Pendleton (690), Pleasants (833), Pocahontas (647), Preston (2,814), Putnam (4,833), Raleigh (6,181), Randolph (2,497), Ritchie (663), Roane (581), Summers (769), Taylor (1,199), Tucker (523), Tyler (673), Upshur (1,824), Wayne (2,821), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,213), Wirt (381), Wood (7,580), Wyoming (1,917).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Grant and McDowell counties in this report

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,615,648 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 149,147 total cases across the state. This is a 260 cases increase in the last 24 hours.

The DHHR reports no new deaths as of this morning. The total number of deaths in West Virginia remains at 2,785. There were another 262 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus, putting that total up to 138,974.

The daily percent positive rose significantly to 6.03, while the cumulative percent positive rose slightly to 5.21. Active cases across the Mountain State saw a slight drop by only two cases, putting that total up to 7,388.

Here is a breakdown of new cases throughout the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 15

Greenbrier: 7

McDowell: 7

Mercer: 9

Monroe: 5

Pocahontas: 2

Raleigh: 27

Summers: 3

Wyoming: 1



CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,627), Boone (1,883), Braxton (867), Brooke (2,122), Cabell (8,621), Calhoun (271), Clay (455), Doddridge (551), Fayette (3,275), Gilmer (737), Grant (1,241), Greenbrier (2,622), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,714), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,415), Jackson (1,916), Jefferson (4,348), Kanawha (14,117), Lewis (1,133), Lincoln (1,398), Logan (3,006), Marion (4,160), Marshall (3,282), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,491), Mercer (4,574), Mineral (2,773), Mingo (2,429), Monongalia (8,958), Monroe (1,077), Morgan (1,090), Nicholas (1,512), Ohio (4,047), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (833), Pocahontas (642), Preston (2,811), Putnam (4,823), Raleigh (6,148), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (660), Roane (579), Summers (768), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (672), Upshur (1,818), Wayne (2,820), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,198), Wirt (381), Wood (7,578), Wyoming (1,913).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lewis County in this report.

The DHHR reports 1,352,250 total vaccine doses have been received by WV, with 1,162,079 of these doses being administered across the state. There have been 681,790 people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these doses, there are 508,089 West Virginians vaccinated from COVID-19.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,611,346 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 148,887 total cases and 2,785 total deaths.

The DHHR reports the deaths of five West Virginians. They include a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 88-year old male from Mineral County.

“We are saddened to report the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the affected families.”

Active cases are up to 7,390, an increase of 73 since yesterday. The daily percent positive dropped to 4.30 percent, while the cumulative percent positive dropped to 5.20 percent.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report out of Pocahontas County. Here is a breakdown of cases in our southeastern West Virginia counties:

Fayette: 7

Greenbrier: 8

McDowell: 7

Mercer: 8

Monroe: 5

Raleigh: 16

Summers: 9

Wyoming: 5

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,601), Boone (1,881), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,121), Cabell (8,610), Calhoun (271), Clay (454), Doddridge (548), Fayette (3,260), Gilmer (735), Grant (1,239), Greenbrier (2,615), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,713), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,405), Jackson (1,912), Jefferson (4,345), Kanawha (14,083), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,003), Marion (4,151), Marshall (3,274), Mason (1,935), McDowell (1,484), Mercer (4,565), Mineral (2,765), Mingo (2,421), Monongalia (8,949), Monroe (1,072), Morgan (1,088), Nicholas (1,507), Ohio (4,046), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (832), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,809), Putnam (4,815), Raleigh (6,121), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (659), Roane (579), Summers (765), Taylor (1,196), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,819), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (381), Wood (7,575), Wyoming (1,912).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Grant and Taylor counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,602,762 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 148,517 total cases and 2,780 total deaths.

The DHHR confirmed the deaths of three individuals. These include a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and an 87-year old female from Hampshire County.

“We must use all of the tools in our toolbox to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This includes vaccination, testing, mask wearing, social distancing, and good hygiene. Our deepest sympathy is extended to these families for their profound loss.”

Active cases rose by 45, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,317. The daily percent positive rose to 4.35, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.21 percent.

Here is a breakdown of cases in our southeastern West Virginia counties:

Fayette: 13

Greenbrier: 9

McDowell: 11

Mercer: 9

Monroe: 1

Pocahontas: 2

Raleigh: 23

Summers: 5

Wyoming: 8

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,344), Berkeley (11,541), Boone (1,867), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,118), Cabell (8,606), Calhoun (271), Clay (453), Doddridge (545), Fayette (3,253), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,607), Hampshire (1,702), Hancock (2,705), Hardy (1,434), Harrison (5,391), Jackson (1,906), Jefferson (4,327), Kanawha (14,027), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,001), Marion (4,135), Marshall (3,269), Mason (1,932), McDowell (1,478), Mercer (4,557), Mineral (2,760), Mingo (2,416), Monongalia (8,940), Monroe (1,067), Morgan (1,086), Nicholas (1,499), Ohio (4,030), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,805), Putnam (4,806), Raleigh (6,105), Randolph (2,493), Ritchie (658), Roane (579), Summers (756), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,815), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,188), Wirt (380), Wood (7,573), Wyoming (1,907).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pleasants and Tucker counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

10 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 2,592,544 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 148,071 total cases. This is a 475 cases increase in the last 24 hours.

The DHHR confirmed another five deaths in this morning’s update, putting the total number of deaths up to 2,777. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Jackson County, a 45-year old male from Harrison County, a 42-year old female from Logan County, a 95-year old female from Jackson County, and an 84-year old male from Wyoming County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy to the families as our state grieves additional losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Active cases dropped by 23, making that total 7,272 total active cases across WV. The daily percent positive rose to 4.31, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.21 percent.

Here is a breakdown of new cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 12

Greenbrier: 11

McDowell: 5

Mercer: 7

Monroe: 3

Pocahontas: 4

Raleigh: 35

Summers: 2

Wyoming: 3

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,342), Berkeley (11,499), Boone (1,861), Braxton (860), Brooke (2,117), Cabell (8,594), Calhoun (271), Clay (451), Doddridge (542), Fayette (3,240), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,237), Greenbrier (2,598), Hampshire (1,686), Hancock (2,699), Hardy (1,431), Harrison (5,377), Jackson (1,891), Jefferson (4,312), Kanawha (13,971), Lewis (1,132), Lincoln (1,391), Logan (2,990), Marion (4,122), Marshall (3,261), Mason (1,931), McDowell (1,467), Mercer (4,548), Mineral (2,751), Mingo (2,409), Monongalia (8,931), Monroe (1,066), Morgan (1,073), Nicholas (1,483), Ohio (4,018), Pendleton (680), Pleasants (831), Pocahontas (638), Preston (2,803), Putnam (4,782), Raleigh (6,082), Randolph (2,490), Ritchie (655), Roane (577), Summers (751), Taylor (1,195), Tucker (524), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,815), Wayne (2,814), Webster (454), Wetzel (1,183), Wirt (378), Wood (7,564), Wyoming (1,899).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

In a vaccine update, the DHHR is reporting 1,352,250 total vaccine doses have been received in the Mountain State. There have been 1,146,914 of these doses administered, with 680,613 people receiving at least one dose. This means there are 480,870 West Virginians fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Thursday April 15, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,581,721 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 147,596 total cases across the state. This is 393 more cases than yesterday’s update.

There were another 391 people to recover from the coronavirus, putting that total up to 137,529 recoveries. The DHHR confirmed 16 additional deaths this morning. The total number of deaths in WV have now risen to 2,772.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Jefferson County, an 80-year old female from Pendleton County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, a 53-year old female from Marshall County, a 78-year old female from Lincoln County, a 76-year old male from Marion County, a 92-year old male from Wayne County, an 85-year old female from Braxton County, a 90-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Putnam County, a 56-year old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 58-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 84-year old male from Upshur County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The daily percent positive rose to 3.80, while the cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.21. Active cases across the Mountain State saw a slight drop by 14 cases, making that total 7,295 active cases in WV.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 18

Greenbrier: 9

McDowell: 7

Mercer: 15

Monroe: 2

Pocahontas: 2

Raleigh: 30

Summers: 6

Wyoming: 3

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,338), Berkeley (11,441), Boone (1,855), Braxton (860), Brooke (2,108), Cabell (8,588), Calhoun (271), Clay (448), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,228), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,237), Greenbrier (2,587), Hampshire (1,681), Hancock (2,693), Hardy (1,424), Harrison (5,349), Jackson (1,887), Jefferson (4,296), Kanawha (13,893), Lewis (1,131), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,988), Marion (4,102), Marshall (3,254), Mason (1,925), McDowell (1,462), Mercer (4,541), Mineral (2,743), Mingo (2,404), Monongalia (8,911), Monroe (1,063), Morgan (1,069), Nicholas (1,477), Ohio (4,003), Pendleton (678), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (634), Preston (2,798), Putnam (4,764), Raleigh (6,047), Randolph (2,489), Ritchie (653), Roane (575), Summers (749), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,811), Wayne (2,808), Webster (454), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (376), Wood (7,554), Wyoming (1,896).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy, Lincoln, Tyler, and Upshur counties in this report.

In vaccine update, the DHHR is reporting 1,352,250 vaccine doses have been received by West Virginia. There have been 1,127,861 of these doses administered across the state, with 675,344 people received at least one dose. As of this morning, there are 480,324 West Virginians fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 2,571,122 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 147,203 total cases across West Virginia. This is a 413 case increase in the last 24 hours.

Another 442 West Virginians were fortunate enough to have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries in WV is now up to 137,138. The DHHR confirmed an additional nine deaths in this morning’s update. The total number of deaths has now risen to 2,756.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old male from Marshall County, a 94-year old female from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Marshall County, a 56-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 59-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 68-year old male from Putnam County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Active cases continue to drop, showing a 38 case decrease, putting that total down to 7,309. The daily percent positive dropped again, lowering to 3.57. The cumulative percent positive remains steady at 5.22 percent.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases in the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 11

Greenbrier: 4

McDowell: 1

Mercer: 14

Monroe: 4

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 25

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 13

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,337), Berkeley (11,391), Boone (1,849), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,104), Cabell (8,578), Calhoun (271), Clay (444), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,210), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,234), Greenbrier (2,578), Hampshire (1,680), Hancock (2,686), Hardy (1,425), Harrison (5,336), Jackson (1,882), Jefferson (4,281), Kanawha (13,834), Lewis (1,126), Lincoln (1,388), Logan (2,987), Marion (4,091), Marshall (3,247), Mason (1,922), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,526), Mineral (2,742), Mingo (2,396), Monongalia (8,897), Monroe (1,061), Morgan (1,063), Nicholas (1,468), Ohio (3,993), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (632), Preston (2,790), Putnam (4,744), Raleigh (6,017), Randolph (2,487), Ritchie (653), Roane (571), Summers (743), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (671), Upshur (1,812), Wayne (2,803), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,177), Wirt (375), Wood (7,548), Wyoming (1,893).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Roane and Tucker counties in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Raleigh County:

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

In vaccine update, the DHHR is reporting 1,215,920 vaccine doses have been received by West Virginia. There have been 1,114,670 of these doses administered across the state, with 670,092 people received at least one dose. As of this morning, there are 471,901 West Virginians fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Tuesday, April 13, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,560,842 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 146,790 total cases. This is 328 more cases than yesterday’s update.

There were another 449 West Virginians to recover from the virus, making that total 136,696 recoveries across the state. The DHHR confirmed an additional two deaths this morning, putting that total up to 2,747.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Ohio County and a 77-year old female from Wyoming County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and commitment to continue working to end this deadly virus.”

The DHHR reports a 123 case decrease when it comes to active cases in West Virginia. The total number of active cases now sits at 7,347. The cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.22, while the daily percent positive saw a big drop to 4.16 percent.

There are no new cases to report out of McDowell or Summers Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 6

Greenbrier: 3

Mercer: 9

Monroe: 10

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 30

Wyoming: 4

Raleigh County is in the red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,335), Berkeley (11,331), Boone (1,847), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,095), Cabell (8,562), Calhoun (267), Clay (441), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,199), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,232), Greenbrier (2,574), Hampshire (1,677), Hancock (2,678), Hardy (1,423), Harrison (5,318), Jackson (1,877), Jefferson (4,262), Kanawha (13,787), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,986), Marion (4,076), Marshall (3,244), Mason (1,920), McDowell (1,454), Mercer (4,512), Mineral (2,728), Mingo (2,382), Monongalia (8,880), Monroe (1,057), Morgan (1,059), Nicholas (1,461), Ohio (3,985), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (631), Preston (2,785), Putnam (4,735), Raleigh (5,992), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (653), Roane (572), Summers (742), Taylor (1,187), Tucker (526), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,810), Wayne (2,796), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,176), Wirt (375), Wood (7,543), Wyoming (1,880).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of McDowell, Tyler, and Wetzel counties in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Fayette, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties:

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Raleigh County

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

In accordance with CDC and FDA recommendations, Governor Jim Justice is ordering a pause on the allocation of all Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. The stoppage comes as six people across the United States developed blood clots two weeks after received the vaccine dose. Gov. Justice issued the stoppage until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

As of this morning, The West Virginia DHHR, through the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, has not received any reports of blood-clotting events.

When it comes to vaccine administration, West Virginia has received 1,215,920 total vaccine doses, with 1,104,774 of those doses being administered across the Mountain State. Of these doses, there have been 665,930 people that have received at least one dose of a vaccine. There are 465,793 West Virginians fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Monday, April 12, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,552,579 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 146,462 total cases. This is a 293 cases increase in the last 24 hours.

There were 215 more West Virginians to recover from the virus, putting that total up to 136,247. The DHHR reported no new deaths as of this morning, keeping the death total in WV steady at 2,745.

Active cases increased slightly by 78 new cases, making that total 7,470 active cases across the Mountain State. The cumulative percent positive remains at 5.23, while the daily percent positive shot up to 6.79.

There are no new cases to report out of Summers County. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 14

Greenbrier: 7

McDowell: 2

Mercer: 15

Monroe: 3

Pocahontas: 3

Raleigh: 27

Wyoming: 2

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,331), Berkeley (11,287), Boone (1,841), Braxton (853), Brooke (2,090), Cabell (8,545), Calhoun (265), Clay (436), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,193), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,227), Greenbrier (2,571), Hampshire (1,669), Hancock (2,676), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,310), Jackson (1,870), Jefferson (4,242), Kanawha (13,744), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,382), Logan (2,983), Marion (4,067), Marshall (3,238), Mason (1,918), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,503), Mineral (2,720), Mingo (2,375), Monongalia (8,874), Monroe (1,047), Morgan (1,053), Nicholas (1,446), Ohio (3,978), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (630), Preston (2,784), Putnam (4,723), Raleigh (5,962), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (651), Roane (569), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,793), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (373), Wood (7,538), Wyoming (1,876).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Raleigh County:

Raleigh County

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

When it comes to vaccines in WV, the DHHR reports 1,215,920 total vaccine doses have been received in the state. Of these doses, there have been a total of 1,096,787 doses administered. There are 661,687 people who have received for at least one dose. The DHHR is reporting 461,008 West Virginians are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 11, 2021, there have been 2,548,540 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 146,169 total cases and 146,169 total deaths.

The DHHR confirmed the deaths of three West Virginians. Among these are a 79-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 95-year old female from Lincoln County.

“As our country and parts of our state are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, please continue all prevention measures to keep your family and neighbors protected,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

Active cases rose by 186, bringing the total number of active cases in the Mountain State to 7,392. The daily percent positive rose to 5.07-percent, while the cumulative percent positive rose to 5.23. Here is a breakdown of cases in our southeastern West Virginia counties:

Fayette: 13

Greenbrier: 4

McDowell: 4

Mercer: 21

Monroe: 2

Raleigh: 31

Wyoming: 6

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,330), Berkeley (11,261), Boone (1,836), Braxton (852), Brooke (2,087), Cabell (8,535), Calhoun (262), Clay (430), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,179), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,223), Greenbrier (2,564), Hampshire (1,665), Hancock (2,674), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,305), Jackson (1,866), Jefferson (4,226), Kanawha (13,700), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,378), Logan (2,982), Marion (4,054), Marshall (3,236), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,453), Mercer (4,488), Mineral (2,714), Mingo (2,372), Monongalia (8,865), Monroe (1,044), Morgan (1,051), Nicholas (1,439), Ohio (3,972), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (827), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,781), Putnam (4,710), Raleigh (5,935), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (566), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (522), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,791), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (372), Wood (7,536), Wyoming (1,874).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 10, 2021, there have been 2,541,058 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 145,754 total cases and 2,742 total deaths.

The DHHR confirmed the deaths of five West Virginians. They include a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 65-year old female from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Harrison County.

“In the last 24 hours, we have lost another five West Virginians. Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Active cases rose by 122, bringing the total number of active cases in the Mountain State to 7,206. The daily percent positive rose to 4.16, while the cumulative percent positive dropped to 5.22. Here is a breakdown of cases in our southeastern West Virginia Counties:

Fayette: 23

Greenbrier: 8

McDowell: 1

Mercer: 15

Monroe: 5

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 27

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 3

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,329), Berkeley (11,196), Boone (1,820), Braxton (849), Brooke (2,084), Cabell (8,529), Calhoun (261), Clay (428), Doddridge (531), Fayette (3,166), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,221), Greenbrier (2,560), Hampshire (1,662), Hancock (2,671), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,296), Jackson (1,860), Jefferson (4,208), Kanawha (13,643), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,377), Logan (2,976), Marion (4,038), Marshall (3,223), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,449), Mercer (4,467), Mineral (2,711), Mingo (2,366), Monongalia (8,830), Monroe (1,042), Morgan (1,049), Nicholas (1,436), Ohio (3,962), Pendleton (675), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,777), Putnam (4,699), Raleigh (5,904), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (561), Summers (742), Taylor (1,175), Tucker (521), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,806), Wayne (2,788), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,531), Wyoming (1,868).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

10 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,530,726 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 145,299 total cases. This is a 479 case increase in the last 24 hours.

An additional 374 West Virginians recovered from the virus, putting that total up to 135,478. The DHHR is confirming two new deaths as of this morning. The total number of deaths in West Virginia is now up to 2,737.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Brooke County and a 73-year old female from Nicholas County.

“We join with the families in mourning the passage of these great West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There was a 103 case increase when it came to the total number of active cases being reported. The total number of active cases in WV currently stands at 7,084. The daily percent positive sits at 3.70, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.23.

There are no new cases to report out of Pocahontas County. Here is a breakdown of the newly reported cases out of the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 19

Greenbrier: 2

McDowell: 8

Mercer: 13

Monroe: 2

Raleigh: 55

Summers: 2

Wyoming: 4

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,328), Berkeley (11,144), Boone (1,814), Braxton (847), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,503), Calhoun (260), Clay (425), Doddridge (528), Fayette (3,143), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,219), Greenbrier (2,552), Hampshire (1,661), Hancock (2,667), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,282), Jackson (1,848), Jefferson (4,198), Kanawha (13,572), Lewis (1,124), Lincoln (1,374), Logan (2,975), Marion (4,025), Marshall (3,214), Mason (1,912), McDowell (1,448), Mercer (4,452), Mineral (2,702), Mingo (2,355), Monongalia (8,803), Monroe (1,037), Morgan (1,044), Nicholas (1,429), Ohio (3,950), Pendleton (674), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,772), Putnam (4,687), Raleigh (5,880), Randolph (2,476), Ritchie (648), Roane (556), Summers (741), Taylor (1,170), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,804), Wayne (2,785), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,518), Wyoming (1,865).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

In a vaccine update, the DHHR updated their daily COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. The dashboard comes with a drop-down bar explaining the definitions of phrases the DHHR is using when describing vaccine allocation.

According to the DHHR, there have been a total of 1,2215,920 total vaccine doses received by West Virginia. There are 645,541 people that have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This includes all three vaccine brands in circulation. The DHHR reports a total of 4,33,823 West Virginians are fully vaccinated from the virus.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 446 additional cases across the Mountain State. This brings the total number of cases in WV up to 144,820.

There were another 349 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, increasing that total to 135,104 recoveries across the state. The DHHR confirmed another 13 deaths in this morning’s update. The total number of deaths in West Virginia are now up to 2,735.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Morgan County, a 71-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 91-year old male from Barbour County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, a 49-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and an 81-year old female from Pendleton County.

“Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease.”

The DHHR is reporting an 84 case increase when it comes to active cases in WV. The total number of active cases throughout the state are now up to 6,981. The cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.23, while the daily percent positive rose to 3.77.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases in the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 13

Greenbrier: 3

McDowell: 8

Mercer: 11

Monroe: 4

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 36

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 5

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,326), Berkeley (11,094), Boone (1,801), Braxton (845), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,495), Calhoun (258), Clay (420), Doddridge (525), Fayette (3,124), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,214), Greenbrier (2,550), Hampshire (1,654), Hancock (2,657), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,266), Jackson (1,837), Jefferson (4,185), Kanawha (13,514), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,372), Logan (2,973), Marion (4,007), Marshall (3,208), Mason (1,908), McDowell (1,440), Mercer (4,439), Mineral (2,694), Mingo (2,347), Monongalia (8,773), Monroe (1,035), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,418), Ohio (3,937), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,763), Putnam (4,675), Raleigh (5,825), Randolph (2,472), Ritchie (646), Roane (551), Summers (739), Taylor (1,168), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,801), Wayne (2,779), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,202), Wirt (371), Wood (7,505), Wyoming (1,861).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan County in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Fayette and Raleigh Counties:

Fayette County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

In a vaccine administration update, the DHHR is reporting 571,610 total first round vaccine doses have been received by WV, with 94.1 percent of these doses being administered. The Mountain State has received 475,360 second round doses. Of these doses, there are 369,896 West Virginians that have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,508,198 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 364 new cases being reported this morning. The total number of cases in WV have now reached 144,374.

The DHHR confirmed an additional 15 West Virginians have passed away due to COVID-19 related issues. The total number of deaths in WV are now up to 2,722.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old female from Putnam County, a 62-year old female from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Wetzel County, an 86-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Grant County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year old female from Mercer County.

“We mourn with these families, and all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s Daily COVID-19 Dashboard, the active case total rose by 43 cases, putting that total up to 6,897. The daily percent positive rose back up to 3.76, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.24 percent.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 9

Greenbrier: 3

McDowell: 1

Mercer: 4

Monroe: 2

Pocahontas: 3

Raleigh: 43

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 6

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,324), Berkeley (11,030), Boone (1,792), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,487), Calhoun (253), Clay (416), Doddridge (522), Fayette (3,111), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,211), Greenbrier (2,547), Hampshire (1,651), Hancock (2,649), Hardy (1,407), Harrison (5,246), Jackson (1,825), Jefferson (4,161), Kanawha (13,451), Lewis (1,114), Lincoln (1,371), Logan (2,962), Marion (3,998), Marshall (3,204), Mason (1,904), McDowell (1,432), Mercer (4,428), Mineral (2,688), Mingo (2,343), Monongalia (8,756), Monroe (1,031), Morgan (1,042), Nicholas (1,415), Ohio (3,924), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (825), Pocahontas (625), Preston (2,756), Putnam (4,662), Raleigh (5,789), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (550), Summers (738), Taylor (1,164), Tucker (521), Tyler (666), Upshur (1,798), Wayne (2,777), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,200), Wirt (370), Wood (7,493), Wyoming (1,856).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock County in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing is today in Fayette and Raleigh Counties:

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

The DHHR reports 526,570 first round vaccine doses have been received in West Virginia, with 532,890 of these doses being administered. Of the 403,520 secondary doses received in the Mountain State, the DHHR is reporting 359,706 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 2,499,807 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 144,010 total cases across WV. This is 277 cases increase since Monday morning’s update.

Another 367 West Virginians recovered from COVID-19, putting that total up to 134,449. The DHHR confirmed 11 new deaths this morning. The total number of deaths in the Mountain State have now reached 2,707.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old male from Wyoming County, a 74-year old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year old male from Barbour County, a 47-year old male from Logan County, a 97-year old female from Monroe County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 97-year old female from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, and a 79-year old male from Wayne County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

Active cases dropped by 101 cases, putting that total at 6,854. The daily percent positive dropped significantly to 3.42, while the cumulative percent positive saw a slight drop to 5.24 percent.

There are no new cases to report out of Monroe County. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 7

Greenbrier: 1

McDowell: 2

Mercer: 5

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 24

Summers: 3

Wyoming: 5



CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,323), Berkeley (10,978), Boone (1,785), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,076), Cabell (8,473), Calhoun (253), Clay (414), Doddridge (520), Fayette (3,102), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,205), Greenbrier (2,544), Hampshire (1,647), Hancock (2,650), Hardy (1,404), Harrison (5,226), Jackson (1,821), Jefferson (4,136), Kanawha (13,420), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,368), Logan (2,957), Marion (3,993), Marshall (3,201), Mason (1,891), McDowell (1,431), Mercer (4,424), Mineral (2,679), Mingo (2,340), Monongalia (8,731), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,041), Nicholas (1,410), Ohio (3,913), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (822), Pocahontas (622), Preston (2,752), Putnam (4,654), Raleigh (5,746), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (549), Summers (737), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (664), Upshur (1,797), Wayne (2,776), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (370), Wood (7,487), Wyoming (1,850).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton, Lincoln, and Pendleton counties in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Fayette, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties:

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, FMRS Health Systems, 102 South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV

2:15 PM – 4:00 PM, FMRS Health Systems, 216 South Vance Drive, Beckley, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

According to the DHHR, West Virginia has received 526,570 total first round vaccines, with 100.7 percent of doses being administered across the state. The Mountain State has received 403,520 secondary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these doses, there are 355,892 West Virginians that have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,492,013 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 143,733 total cases across West Virginia. This is a 277 case increase in the past 24 hours.

There were another 172 more West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting that total up to 134,082. The DHHR confirmed one additional death this morning. The total number of deaths in WV is now up to 2,696.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 42-year old female from Fayette County.

“Every life lost is one too many,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect your loved ones by continuing to wash hands, social distance, wear masks, and schedule your vaccine.”

The total number of active cases in the Mountain State rose by 104, making that total 6,955 total active cases. The cumulative percent positive sits at 5.25, while the daily percent positive is up to 6.53 percent.

There are no new cases to report out of Mercer, Pocahontas, or Summers Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases in the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 8

Greenbrier: 7

McDowell: 2

Monroe: 2

Raleigh: 35

Wyoming: 2

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,945), Boone (1,781), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,456), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (519), Fayette (3,095), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,203), Greenbrier (2,543), Hampshire (1,644), Hancock (2,647), Hardy (1,401), Harrison (5,223), Jackson (1,819), Jefferson (4,127), Kanawha (13,388), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,369), Logan (2,954), Marion (3,985), Marshall (3,197), Mason (1,890), McDowell (1,429), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,672), Mingo (2,332), Monongalia (8,720), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,405), Ohio (3,900), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,745), Putnam (4,633), Raleigh (5,722), Randolph (2,469), Ritchie (645), Roane (546), Summers (734), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (661), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,772), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,192), Wirt (370), Wood (7,481), Wyoming (1,845).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

When it comes to vaccines, West Virginia has received 526,570 total first round doses, with 100.3 percent of them being administered across the state. There were 403,520 secondary vaccine doses received by the Mountain State. Of these doses, there have been 353,473 West Virginians to get fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,482,239 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, 143,106 total cases and 2,693 total deaths.

DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Taylor County, a 45-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County and an 89-year old male from Brooke County.

“I believe brighter days are ahead for West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to work together to prevent further loss of loved ones due to COVID-19.”

The total number of people in West Virginia who recovered from COVID-19 is 133,659. There are 351, 602 West Virginians who are full vaccinated, with 527,062 people receiving the first dose only.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 14

Greenbrier: 10

McDowell: 4

Mercer: 5

Monroe: 2

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 43

Summers: 1

Wyoming:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,320), Berkeley (10,860), Boone (1,767), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (248), Clay (410), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,064), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,185), Greenbrier (2,526), Hampshire (1,637), Hancock (2,638), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,190), Jackson (1,803), Jefferson (4,107), Kanawha (13,298), Lewis (1,110), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,952), Marion (3,964), Marshall (3,189), Mason (1,886), McDowell (1,424), Mercer (4,415), Mineral (2,664), Mingo (2,325), Monongalia (8,697), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,034), Nicholas (1,397), Ohio (3,885), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,734), Putnam (4,605), Raleigh (5,665), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (643), Roane (539), Summers (733), Taylor (1,158), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,792), Wayne (2,767), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,187), Wirt (370), Wood (7,469), Wyoming (1,837).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monongalia and Preston counties in this report.

In a vaccine update, West Virginia has received 526,570 first round vaccines, with 98.5 percent of these vaccines being administered. The DHHR reports 403,520 second round vaccine doses have been received by the Mountain State. Of these doses, there have been 342,851 West Virginians to become fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,470,989 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 142,653. This is 420 more cases than Thursday morning’s update.

There were another 272 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting the total number of recovered West Virginians up to 133,323. The DHHR confirmed another five deaths as of this morning. The total number of deaths are now up to 2,688.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Jackson County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 79-year old male from Fayette County, and a 94-year old male from Harrison County.

“Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”

The DHHR reports a jump in active cases with 143 new cases reported this morning. The total number of active cases is now back up to 6,642. The cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.25, while the daily percent positive also dropped to 3.48.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 27

Greenbrier: 7

McDowell: 3

Mercer: 8

Monroe: 2

Pocahontas: 2

Raleigh: 51

Summers: 3

Wyoming: 3

Raleigh County is still in the red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,317), Berkeley (10,801), Boone (1,756), Braxton (840), Brooke (2,070), Cabell (8,426), Calhoun (247), Clay (407), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,050), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,179), Greenbrier (2,516), Hampshire (1,629), Hancock (2,634), Hardy (1,396), Harrison (5,171), Jackson (1,796), Jefferson (4,098), Kanawha (13,228), Lewis (1,108), Lincoln (1,361), Logan (2,951), Marion (3,953), Marshall (3,183), Mason (1,882), McDowell (1,420), Mercer (4,410), Mineral (2,662), Mingo (2,322), Monongalia (8,675), Monroe (1,025), Morgan (1,029), Nicholas (1,396), Ohio (3,870), Pendleton (668), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (620), Preston (2,722), Putnam (4,586), Raleigh (5,622), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (642), Roane (538), Summers (732), Taylor (1,156), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,791), Wayne (2,762), Webster (449), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (370), Wood (7,460), Wyoming (1,835).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monongalia and Preston counties in this report.

In a vaccine update, West Virginia has received 526,570 first round vaccines, with 98.5 percent of these vaccines being administered. The DHHR reports 403,520 second round vaccine doses have been received by the Mountain State. Of these doses, there have been 342,851 West Virginians to become fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,458,806 total confirmatory lab results received, with 142,233 total cases across WV. This is a 495 case increase in the last 24 hours.

The DHHR reports another 267 West Virginians have recovered from the virus, putting the total number of recoveries at 133,051. The DHHR confirms another seven deaths as of this morning. The total number of deaths are now up to 2,683.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year old female from Jackson County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 41-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 97-year old female from Ohio County.

“To honor the lives of these West Virginians who have passed, I ask that you please continue all prevention efforts against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest sympathies are extended at this time of grief.”

Active cases in West Virginia rose by 221 cases. This puts the total number of active cases in WV at 6,499. The daily percent positive shot up to 4.17, while the cumulative percent positive remains steady at 5.26.

Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases in the southeastern WV coutnies:

Fayette: 29

Greenbrier: 9

McDowell: 5

Mercer: 13

Monroe: 6

Pocahontas: 2

Raleigh: 38

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 5

Raleigh County remains in the red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.



CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,317), Berkeley (10,748), Boone (1,749), Braxton (838), Brooke (2,067), Cabell (8,413), Calhoun (243), Clay (394), Doddridge (516), Fayette (3,023), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,175), Greenbrier (2,509), Hampshire (1,624), Hancock (2,633), Hardy (1,395), Harrison (5,164), Jackson (1,790), Jefferson (4,077), Kanawha (13,162), Lewis (1,106), Lincoln (1,361), Logan (2,947), Marion (3,941), Marshall (3,176), Mason (1,878), McDowell (1,417), Mercer (4,402), Mineral (2,658), Mingo (2,315), Monongalia (8,683), Monroe (1,023), Morgan (1,019), Nicholas (1,389), Ohio (3,859), Pendleton (668), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (618), Preston (2,724), Putnam (4,563), Raleigh (5,571), Randolph (2,467), Ritchie (642), Roane (529), Summers (729), Taylor (1,155), Tucker (518), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,784), Wayne (2,759), Webster (449), Wetzel (1,179), Wirt (370), Wood (7,458), Wyoming (1,832).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginia has received 476,480 total first round vaccine doses, with 509,624 of those doses including extra doses found being administered across the state. The DHHR is reporting 352,820 secondary vaccine shave been received by the Mountain State. Of these doses, there are 323,067 West Virginians fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Fayette and Raleigh Counties.

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Raleigh County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 416 new cases in this morning’s update. That puts the total number of cases in West Virginia up to 141,738.

There were another 365 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus. The total number of recoveries in West Virginia is now up to 132,784. The DHHR is confirming two deaths received in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Berkeley County and an 84-year old female from Putnam County.

As previously noted, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed 34 COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to DHHR. These deaths put the total number of deaths in WV up to 2,676.

These include a 34-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Tyler County, a 93-year old female from Preston County, a 47-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 88-year old male from Randolph County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, an 85-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, an 80-year old male from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Wetzel County, a 56-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Clay County, a 91-year old male from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 56-year old male from Upshur County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 78- year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Boone County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Wood County, and an 86-year old male from Monroe County.

“We take the reporting of these tragic deaths very seriously,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease.”

The total number of active cases rose by 15 cases, putting that total up to 6,278. There were another 365 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus. The daily percent positive rose slightly to 3.64, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.26 percent.

Here is a breakdown of new case sin the southeastern West Virginia counties:

Fayette: 13

Greenbrier: 2

McDowell: 1

Mercer: 4

Monroe: 2

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 37

Summers: 3

Wyoming: 4

Raleigh County is colored red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.



CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,686), Boone (1,744), Braxton (838), Brooke (2,063), Cabell (8,406), Calhoun (243), Clay (394), Doddridge (515), Fayette (2,994), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,169), Greenbrier (2,500), Hampshire (1,616), Hancock (2,631), Hardy (1,394), Harrison (5,156), Jackson (1,778), Jefferson (4,051), Kanawha (13,095), Lewis (1,103), Lincoln (1,357), Logan (2,943), Marion (3,934), Marshall (3,175), Mason (1,872), McDowell (1,412), Mercer (4,389), Mineral (2,646), Mingo (2,309), Monongalia (8,655), Monroe (1,017), Morgan (1,017), Nicholas (1,381), Ohio (3,842), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,720), Putnam (4,544), Raleigh (5,533), Randolph (2,465), Ritchie (640), Roane (526), Summers (728), Taylor (1,152), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,782), Wayne (2,750), Webster (447), Wetzel (1,169), Wirt (368), Wood (7,446), Wyoming (1,827).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

When it comes to vaccine administration, West Virginia has received 476,480 first round doses, with 104.6 percent of them being administered across the state. According to the DHHR, there have been 352,820 second round vaccine doses received in the state. Of these doses, there are 313,427 West Virginians to be fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Fayette and Raleigh Counties.

Fayette County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Fayette County Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville WV (by appointment only: 304-574-1617)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,438,840 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 141,322 total cases across West Virginia. This is 331 more cases than Monday morning’s update.

There were another 318 West Virginians to recover from the virus, putting that total up to 132,419. The DHHR confirmed two additional deaths as of this morning. The total number of deaths in WV has risen to 2,640.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Raleigh County and an 84-year old female from Raleigh County.

“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our lives have been forever changed by the pandemic.”

The DHHR is reporting only 11 more active cases than yesterday’s update. The total number of active cases in the Mountain State are now up to 6,263. The daily percent positive dropped back down to 3.23, while the cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.26.

Here is a breakdown of new cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 7

Greenbrier: 11

McDowell: 1

Mercer: 3

Monroe: 1

Pocahontas: 1

Raleigh: 52

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 5

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,632), Boone (1,740), Braxton (837), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,385), Calhoun (243), Clay (389), Doddridge (514), Fayette (2,981), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,167), Greenbrier (2,498), Hampshire (1,609), Hancock (2,630), Hardy (1,391), Harrison (5,144), Jackson (1,775), Jefferson (4,009), Kanawha (13,045), Lewis (1,099), Lincoln (1,355), Logan (2,935), Marion (3,924), Marshall (3,171), Mason (1,868), McDowell (1,411), Mercer (4,385), Mineral (2,640), Mingo (2,301), Monongalia (8,633), Monroe (1,015), Morgan (1,007), Nicholas (1,378), Ohio (3,833), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,714), Putnam (4,542), Raleigh (5,494), Randolph (2,462), Ritchie (639), Roane (523), Summers (725), Taylor (1,149), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,780), Wayne (2,741), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,165), Wirt (368), Wood (7,438), Wyoming (1,823).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Pleasants and Tucker counties in this report.

In a vaccination update, the DHHR reports 476,480 total first round doses have been received in the Mountain State, with 103.5 percent of these dose being administered across the state. There have been 352,820 secondary doses received in WV. Of these doses, the DHHR reports 311,181 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,429,374 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 140,991 total cases. This is a 378 cases increase in the last 24 hours.

There were another 250 West Virginians to recover form the coronavirus, putting the total number of recoveries statewide at 132,101. The DHHR is confirming four additional deaths as of this morning. The total number of deaths in WV is now up to 2,638.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 93-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect one another.”

The DHHR reports a 124 case increase when it comes to active cases in West Virginia. That puts the total number of active case up to 6,252. The daily percent positive rose up tp 5.55, while the cumulative percent positive remained at 5.27.

There are no new cases to report out of Pocahontas County. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases in the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 21

McDowell: 3

Mercer: 10

Monroe: 3

Raleigh: 31

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 4

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,598), Boone (1,736), Braxton (835), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,367), Calhoun (242), Clay (389), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,974), Gilmer (729), Grant (1,166), Greenbrier (2,487), Hampshire (1,605), Hancock (2,629), Hardy (1,383), Harrison (5,135), Jackson (1,769), Jefferson (3,991), Kanawha (13,008), Lewis (1,097), Lincoln (1,353), Logan (2,933), Marion (3,914), Marshall (3,168), Mason (1,865), McDowell (1,410), Mercer (4,382), Mineral (2,635), Mingo (2,298), Monongalia (8,628), Monroe (1,014), Morgan (1,005), Nicholas (1,377), Ohio (3,822), Pendleton (661), Pleasants (818), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,708), Putnam (4,525), Raleigh (5,442), Randolph (2,455), Ritchie (639), Roane (522), Summers (724), Taylor (1,145), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,776), Wayne (2,740), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,162), Wirt (368), Wood (7,427), Wyoming (1,818).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pleasants County in this report.

In a vaccination update, West Virginia has received 476,480 total first round COVID-19 vaccine doses. The DHHR is reporting that, because of extra doses being found, 102.4 percent of these vaccines have been administered across the state. Of the 352,820 second round vaccine doses received by the Mountain State, the DHHR reports 308,504 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Raleigh County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 28, 2021, there have been 2,422,755 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,613 total cases and 2,634 total deaths.

These include a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Putnam County, and a 71-year old female from Logan County.

“As many of us are ready for COVID-19 to go away, we must realize it is still spreading in our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue prevention efforts to combat this horrible virus and join with me in extending our condolences to these families.”

There are now 6,128 active cases of COVID-19 across the Mountain State, a rise of 72 cases since yesterday.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in McDowell, Monroe, Pocahontas, and Summers counties. Here’s a breakdown of cases in our southeastern West Virginia Counties:

Fayette: 12

Greenbrier: 1

Mercer: 6

Raleigh: 34

Wyoming: 7

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,568), Boone (1,734), Braxton (833), Brooke (2,060), Cabell (8,359), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,953), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,485), Hampshire (1,604), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,381), Harrison (5,115), Jackson (1,764), Jefferson (3,963), Kanawha (12,944), Lewis (1,093), Lincoln (1,351), Logan (2,930), Marion (3,896), Marshall (3,167), Mason (1,859), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,372), Mineral (2,632), Mingo (2,292), Monongalia (8,612), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,004), Nicholas (1,369), Ohio (3,813), Pendleton (659), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,701), Putnam (4,506), Raleigh (5,411), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (520), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,770), Wayne (2,737), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,158), Wirt (368), Wood (7,422), Wyoming (1,814).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Raleigh County:

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 27, 2021, there have been 2,418,229 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,316 total cases and 2,631 total deaths.

These include an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 63-year old male from Marion County.

“With much respect and sorrow, we remember each of these West Virginians who have passed,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Active cases increased by 245, bringing the total number of active cases in the Mountain State to 6,056. Here is the breakdown of cases in our southeastern West Virginia Counties:

Fayette: 12

Greenbrier: 6

McDowell: 1

Mercer: 7

Monroe: 2

Pocahontas: 4

Raleigh: 61

Summers: 3

Wyoming: 3

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,520), Boone (1,731), Braxton (832), Brooke (2,058), Cabell (8,352), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,941), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,484), Hampshire (1,601), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,379), Harrison (5,103), Jackson (1,762), Jefferson (3,952), Kanawha (12,912), Lewis (1,091), Lincoln (1,349), Logan (2,924), Marion (3,895), Marshall (3,163), Mason (1,856), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,366), Mineral (2,629), Mingo (2,284), Monongalia (8,587), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,001), Nicholas (1,364), Ohio (3,810), Pendleton (652), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,700), Putnam (4,497), Raleigh (5,377), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (518), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,769), Wayne (2,729), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,156), Wirt (368), Wood (7,404), Wyoming (1,807).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Doddridge, Jefferson, Lewis, Logan, Putnam, and Webster counties and Sunday in Doddridge, Nicholas, and Webster counties.

March 27, 2021

Doddridge County10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Logan County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Webster County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Diana Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Hacker Valley Road, Diana, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

March 28, 2021

Doddridge County10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Nicholas County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hacker Valley Elementary School, 60 School Loop Road, Hacker Valley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

10 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,405,746 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 139,750 total cases. This is a 499 case increase in the last 24 hours.

There were 379 more West Virginians to recover form COVID-19, putting that total up to 131,311. The DHHR confirmed four new deaths since yesterday morning. The total number of deaths now sits at 2,628.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Logan County, a 94-year old male from Cabell County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 79-year old male from Monongalia County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

Active cases across West Virginia increased by 116, making that total 5,811. The daily percent positive sits at 3.85, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.27.

There are no new cases to report out of McDowell and Pocahontas Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases in the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 17

Greenbrier: 4

Mercer: 8

Monroe: 2

Raleigh: 54

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 1

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,445), Boone (1,723), Braxton (831), Brooke (2,051), Cabell (8,306), Calhoun (241), Clay (387), Doddridge (511), Fayette (2,929), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,161), Greenbrier (2,478), Hampshire (1,596), Hancock (2,622), Hardy (1,372), Harrison (5,089), Jackson (1,756), Jefferson (3,929), Kanawha (12,837), Lewis (1,089), Lincoln (1,347), Logan (2,922), Marion (3,883), Marshall (3,156), Mason (1,853), McDowell (1,406), Mercer (4,359), Mineral (2,626), Mingo (2,270), Monongalia (8,548), Monroe (1,009), Morgan (992), Nicholas (1,363), Ohio (3,792), Pendleton (651), Pleasants (818), Pocahontas (611), Preston (2,688), Putnam (4,476), Raleigh (5,316), Randolph (2,447), Ritchie (638), Roane (514), Summers (720), Taylor (1,142), Tucker (516), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,765), Wayne (2,723), Webster (436), Wetzel (1,148), Wirt (368), Wood (7,395), Wyoming (1,804).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge County in this report.

In a vaccination update, the DHHR is reporting West Virginia has received 476,480 first round doses, with 97.8 percent of those vaccines being administered. Of the 352,820 secondary COVID-19 vaccine doses received by WV, there have been 293,765 West Virginians to get fully vaccinated from the virus.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.