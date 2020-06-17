COVID-19 LATEST: New cases reported in Raleigh and Mercer Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The death toll remains at 88, with a cumulative positive rate at 1.68-percent. The Daily Percent Positive is now 0.82-percent. So far, 1,654 people recovered from the virus.

One new case was reported in Mercer and Raleigh Counties.

(Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (389/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (75/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (208/5), Kanawha (246/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (15/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (133/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (58/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (22/7), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (26/1), Randolph (144/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (8/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Putnam County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard atwww.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.