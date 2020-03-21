Beckley ARH implements new protocols

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The first confirmed Coronavirus case in the United States was reported in Mid-February, and the first confirmed case wasn’t reported in West Virginia until earlier this week. That has given local hospitals plenty of time to get their staff and facilities ready for potential patients.

“We were well-prepared. We’ve implemented new protocols. We have very tight procedures,” said Rocco Massey, Community CEO of Beckley ARH. “It’s those kinds of things that have helped guide us through a very difficult time.”

Beckley ARH has recently upgraded their security guidelines at the hospitals which include discontinuing visitation at the hospital, and screening anyone that enters the hospital.

Massey says there a lot of protocols when it comes to COVID-19 testing including testing for things like influenza or strep throat before they head down the path of a coronavirus diagnosis.

“We do not get to the COVID-19 testing until we test for other respiratory illnesses,” Massey said.

The hospital is also practicing social distancing guidelines by moving patients with underlying health issues or respiratory complications. They are being protected from other patients, particularly people showing signs and symptoms of what could be COVID-19.