Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce offers resources for businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV — The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is here to serve you as we navigate the ever-changing business climate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Chamber team members are currently working in our offices from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, however; in order to comply with the CDC’s recommendations and to help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease, we ask that you reach us by email and/or phone.

If you prefer to talk to us in-person, come in, but please observe the CDC’s recommendation of no handshaking and staying six feet apart.

At this time all in-person Chamber meetings, Business After Hours, Ribbon Cuttings and events in March and April are postponed, canceled or have transitioned to conference calls/virtual meetings.

Please keep us informed of your cancellations and postponements and let us know what you need from us.

Some things businesses can do now:

Human Resources

Develop staffing plans for shifting levels of revenue. Cross-train your employees. Consider staggering start and end times to reduce the number of people working at the same time.

Check, modify, and communicate HR policies regarding remote working, sick-leave, and compensation during health crisis. Try to ensure your policies are as flexible as possible. If you must continue operations at your place of business, sick employees should be required to stay home.

All employers can offer low-earnings instead of a lay-off slip. Low-earnings provide employees with unemployment benefits but relieves them from having to look for another job. Low earnings/partial unemployment—you are partially unemployed if you were hired as a full-time employee but your regular hours and earnings are reduced due to lack of work. You are on the employer’s payroll, but that employer cannot give you full-time work

Helpful Links:

https://workforcewv.org/unemployment/claimants/filing-an-initial-claim

If you receive a Low Earnings Report from your employer, you may file the form either in person or by mailing the form to the nearest unemployment claims office. A list of the local offices can be found here: click https://uc.workforcewv.org/Contact.aspx. The form must be filed within ten days of receipt or you may lose credit for any weeks you were off work.

To calculate the benefit you can use the unemployment chart calculations are based off an employee’s annual wage: https://workforcewv.org/images/files/employers/UC_Benefits_Poster.pdf

Emergency Federal Leave is Now Reality. What Does It is Mean for Your Business?

As part of Spilman’s and our COVID-19 Task Force’s continuing effort to partner with you during this public health emergency, we’ve been monitoring Congress’ work on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This now has passed both houses and all indications are that it will be effective within weeks. Even in its short history, the bill has seen some significant changes. This is the final form. Click here to read the details.

Income / Revenue

Prepare for the negative economic impacts in your business. Expand your line of credit. Check with your insurance provider to understand your coverage and options. Review your debt payments and bills you will need to pay in the coming months and reach out to your vendors now. Find out if they can provide flexibility of payments.

Be creative in the ways you can provide your goods or services without customers in your building. Retailers can post merchandise on social media or online and offer curbside pick up. Restaurants can offer curbside carry out and delivery services.

The US Small Business Administration is providing low interest, federal disaster loans to help support businesses support cash flow during the COVID-19 threat. LINK TO SBA HERE

Education / Healthy Kids

According to Raleigh County Schools the number one priority currently is feeding the students while they are unable to attend school. By using school buses to distribute meals to 26 sites throughout the county Raleigh County Schools was able to feed 2,838 students on Tuesday, March 17 and will continue this program as long as it is needed. Find out more about the School Feeding Programs and School Updates Here

Restaurants / Bars / Casinos:

COVID-19 UPDATE: Executive Order limiting restaurants and bars, closing casinos statewide

Gov. Jim Justice issued an Executive Order, which is now in effect, formally directing all restaurants and bars in West Virginia to limit service to carry out, drive-thru, and delivery operations only. The Executive Order also mandates the closure of all casinos in West Virginia.

This order comes as the latest in a number of precautionary measures that are being taken in the interest of protecting the public from the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Click here to view the Executive Order on the Governor’s website

Restaurants with carry out, drive-thru, and delivery options will still be able to operate those services, even as their dining rooms are temporarily closed.

The order officially went into effect early this morning, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 12 a.m. (midnight).

Gov. Justice announced that he would be issuing this Executive Order during a statewide address at the Capitol in Charleston Tuesday evening. In his address, the Governor also announced the state’s first positive case of COVID-19.

Health / Safety

Stay up to date on CDC guidelines and follow all recommendations and mandates set forth by our health and government officials. Do not take the recommendations lightly. These are in place to keep our community safe. LINK TO THE CDC HERE

Inform the public about the ways in which you are protecting your customers health and safety. Make your place of business as hygienic as possible.

Latest DHHR COVID-19 testing numbers available here

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-877-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. As it is currently flu and respiratory disease season, the CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.

Everyday preventive actions can help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:



Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask:

CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Practice social-distancing by:

Limiting exposure to crowds and small meeting spaces.

Practice handshake-free greetings. If an in-person meeting is required, just say “Hi” or give an elbow bump to other participants instead of shaking hands.

Tips for self-monitoring

Remain at home. Do not attend any gatherings and avoid public places until 14 days after leaving the hotspot or coming in contact with the symptomatic individual.

Other guidelines include:

Report any symptoms of COVID-19 immediately to your medical provider – preferably by calling to get advice and instructions.

Limit contact as much as possible, including those with whom you live.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rubs after coughing or sneezing or throwing a used tissue in the garbage.

Avoid sharing household items, e.g. drinking glasses, towels, eating utensils, bedding or any other items until you are no longer asked to self-monitor.

Keep your surroundings clean. While the virus is not spread very well from contact with soiled household surfaces, try to clean surfaces that you share with others, such as doorknobs, telephones, and bathroom surfaces (or any other object that you sneeze or cough on), with a standard household disinfectant wipe. Wash your hands after cleaning the area.

Monitor yourself for symptoms at least daily including measuring your temperature. Any symptoms of COVID-19 should be reported to your physician.

Cover coughs and sneezes with your upper sleeve or a tissue. Never cough in the direction of someone else.

Other helpful WV State-Wide Links

https://governor.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx

