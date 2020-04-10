Beckley VA Medical Center uses UV light to keep building clean

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- The Beckley VA Medical Center is using advanced measures to keep things extra clean inside the hospital.

A machine called the RD UVC, uses UV light to kill bacteria left inside a room. The Day Shift Work Leader, William Johns, said they have used the device for years,.

“It goes hand-in-hand with our manual cleaning. This just gives us an extra layer of protection,” Johns said.

Johns said nobody is allowed inside the room when the machine is on and cleaning. A sensor also comes with the machine to turn it off when someone enters the room during a cleaning.

After cleaning, Johns said they test how clean the room is. They swab what is considered high touched areas and then test the swab. Johns said any number reading below a 45 is considered sterile.

Johns demonstrated a cleaning with 59 News and showed just how clean the machine makes the room. The number needed to be below a 45 in order to be sterile. He said they try to up the goal to below 35. The reading reached a 3 in his demonstration.

He said they bring these machines into rooms after patients are permanently discharged.