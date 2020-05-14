Beckley’s Monuments Markers and Murals Public Art Tour touches on coal mining history

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley’s Monuments Markers and Murals Public Art Tour continues to highlight some interesting areas in Beckley. The focus of the tour moved to areas at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, Youth Museum, and YMCA Complex trails.

People are able to view these virtually off of the Beckley Events Facebook Page. Beckley Events Director, Jill Moorefield, said it is a chance to catch up on a little history in the middle of the pandemic.

“They may have drove by markers, may have drove by and not even paid attention to them. Maybe they’ll pay attention now and think okay, that is something special that happened in our past. It’s just a way to showcase our area a little bit and teach people a little bit about our community,” Moorefield said.

After the tour wraps up, Moorefield said the pictures will be compiled to go up on the city of Beckley’s website.