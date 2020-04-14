Chamber hosts another Tele-Townhall meeting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is working again to make sure employers and employees know their rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tele-Town Hall is back this week with some updated information. On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, business owners can ask questions and voice their concerns. Michelle Rotellini, CEO and President of the Chamber of Commerce, said representatives from Senator Joe Manchin’s office are going to be available to answer questions for people regarding the CARES Act.

“We’d like to continue to do these because we feel that every week, the situation is going to be evolving with these SBA loans and through our lenders. So there are going to be questions ongoing so same format, same phone number, same call in code as last week,” Rotellini said.

Visit the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s website for more information on the tele-town hall.