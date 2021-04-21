Gov. Justice urges younger West Virginians to get vaccinated

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his daily COVID-19 press briefing by reading over the 15 additional West Virginians to pass away from COVID-19 since his Monday morning briefing. The total number of deaths in West Virginia are now up to 2,800.

“Please don’t let these people or their families ever feel alone,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice went on to go over the statistics from the DHHR’s Daily COVID-19 Dashboard. The daily percent positive dropped to 3.83, while the cumulative percent positive remains steady at 5.20. The total number of active cases rose by 23, making that 7,293 total active cases across West Virginia. The DHHR confirmed another 392 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting that total up to 139,795.

Raleigh County is one of two counties across West Virginia colored red on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

In a vaccine administration update, Governor Justice says the DHHR is reporting 1,352,328 total vaccine doses have been received by the Mountain State, with 1,179,328 of these doses being allocated to community health providers. There are 687,045 West Virginians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these doses, there are 520,206 West Virginians fully vaccinated.

Gov. Justice urged West Virginians to continue getting vaccinated even with the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Governor also encouraged younger West Virginians to start getting the vaccine in greater numbers.

When it comes to outbreaks across the Mountain State, long-term care facilities are experiencing 11 outbreaks. Churches in West Virginia are seeing five outbreaks in four different counties. Fayette County is included in these counties. Correctional Centers in WV are seeing 103 positive cases in inmates, with nine cases in staff members. Of these positive cases, there are 53 from the Southern Regional Jail.

In closing, Governor Justice urged all West Virginians to continue wearing masks and to keep getting tested for the coronavirus. Gov. Justice pleaded with recovered West Virginians to donate blood in order to possibly save the life of someone currently fighting the virus.