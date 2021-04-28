Gov. Justice urges younger West Virginians to receive the vaccine

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice opened his semi-daily press briefing by reading off the 15 West Virginians that have been lost due to COVID-19 since his Monday morning briefing. The total number of deaths in WV is now up to 2,673.

“Don’t let these people become just a number or a statistic,” Justice said.

After going over the most recent deaths, Governor Justice went over the statistics from the DHHR’s Daily COVID-19 Dashboard. Active cases across the Mountain State increased by 116, making that total 7,081. The daily percent positive dropped to 3.43, while the cumulative percent positive also dropped slightly to 5.17. There were another 326 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting that total up to 142,385.

Governor Justice is calling on West Virginians aged 16 to 35 to get vaccinated immediately. The Governor reiterated the importance of younger residents receiving the vaccine by cementing the $100 savings bond that was previously mentioned. Governor Justice also announced that those in the younger age group that received their vaccine before the savings bond announcement was made, will also receive a $100 savings bond.

In a vaccination update, Gov. Justice says the DHHR is reporting 1,488,490 total vaccine doses have been received by West Virginia, with 83.5 percent of these doses being administered. There are 704,441 people that have received at least one dose, with 566,476 West Virginians getting fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

According to Governor Justice, there are currently 14 outbreaks across long-term care facilities in West Virginia. Churches in the Mountain State are seeing six separate outbreaks in five counties. Greenbrier County is included in the counties with church outbreaks. There are 39 inmate cases and eight positive cases among staff member in correctional centers. Of these positive cases, there are 20 from the Southern Regional Jail.

Before turning to media questions, Gov. Justice urged West Virginians to continue wearing masks and getting tested to ensure early detection of the virus.