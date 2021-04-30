Governor Justice urges West Virginians to continue getting vaccinated

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice began his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing by going over the most recent deaths to occur in West Virginia. The total number of deaths in WV have now reached 2,679.

“Please keep these great West Virginian in your prayers,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the stats from the DHHR’s Dashboard. There were another 454 West Virginians to recover from the virus, putting that total up to 143,360 recoveries. Active cases across the Mountain State have dropped by 64 cases. The total number of active cases is currently at 7,089. The daily percent positive dropped to 4.24, while the cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.15.

The Governor went on the go over the latest information regarding vaccine administration. The DHHR reports 1,531,420 total vaccine doses have been received by West Virginia, with 83 percent of these doses being administered to WV residents. In a breakdown of administered doses, there are 711,159 people that have received at least one dose of the CVOID-19 vaccine. There are currently 587,975 fully vaccinated West Virginians.

Governor Justice is urging younger West Virginians to get vaccinated, by reiterating how safe receiving the vaccine is. All West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

In closing, Gov. Justice pushed for West Virginians to keep up the fight against the virus, which starts with the continued wearing of masks. Governor Justice urged for those recovered to donate blood to aid someone currently fighting the virus.