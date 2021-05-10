Gov. Justice updates West Virginians on COVID-19 vaccine administration

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Justice began his Monday morning press briefing by hoping all mothers across West Virginia had a great Mother’s Day weekend. Gov. Justice then went over the ten West Virginians to lose their lives due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in West Virginia are now up to 2,729.

Justice continued to go over the DHHR’s Daily statistics. The DHHR is reporting Another 286 West Virginians recovered from the virus, putting that total up to 146,905 recoveries. The DHHR confirmed three new deaths in this morning’s update. The total number of deaths in WV have now reached 2,729.

Gov. Justice urged all West Virginians to continue getting tested and wearing masks in all public spaces. The Governor went on to urge younger West Virginians to get vaccinates when it is made available to them. Justice reminded those in the 18 to 35 years age group of the $100 savings bond incentive.

In a vaccine update, Governor Justice says the DHHR is reporting 1,561,480 total vaccine doses have been received in WV, with 85.3 percent of these doses being administered. There are 733,764 people that have received at least one dose. The DHHR reports 629,758 West Virginians are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

When it comes to outbreaks across West Virginia, there are currently 16 outbreaks in among long-term care facilities. There are 19 church outbreaks across seven different counties. Greenbrier County is included in the counties with church outbreaks. In corrections, there are eight positive cases in inmates, with 12 cases in staff members.

In closing, Governor Justice urged all West Virginians, especially those fortunate enough to recover from COVID-19, to donate blood in order to help those fighting the virus.