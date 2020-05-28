Convoy of Hope supplies food to Calvary Assembly of God for distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local church will be turning its parking lot into a food distribution site. Calvary Assembly of God will be handing out meals to people in need on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Convoy of Hope, a faith-based, non-profit organization, supplied some of the food for this distribution. Lead Pastor John Jordan said this is a way to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel like that we’re at a time obviously with everything that’s going on, been going on for the last several months, that people are still finding themselves in need,” Jordan said.

For those in need of food, the church is located at 319 Sunset Drive in Beckley. Gates open at 10 a.m. on Saturday.