County Clerks taking extra precautions for early voting

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Primary elections are quickly approaching and things are being done a little differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary of State Mac Warner said there are several options from which voters can choose.

“Every registered voter in West Virginia is able to vote absentee if they want. But they can also vote early, it’s May 27th through June 6th. They can vote in person on election day, which is a state holiday, June 9th for the election,” Warner said.

If you do not vote absentee, there are still ways to practice social distancing when going out to vote. Fayette County Clerk, Alicia Treadway, said they are taking precautions to keep people safe. She said protective gear will be given to all of their poll workers.

“They will be masked and they’ll have gloves and hand sanitizer, and everything available for those purposes. We want to keep them safe. We did have Fed Connect make masks for all of our poll workers,” Treadway said.

Warner told 59 News while this election will be unique because of the pandemic, he knows West Virginians will continue to practice social distancing when casting their votes.

“West Virginia’s done a great job and we need to continue doing the social distancing and sanitary measures and so forth, but as soon as we can, we want to return to the normal process and hopefully that will be by November, but we’ll see how this plays out,” Warner said.