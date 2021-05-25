COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms seven new deaths, more than 380 recoveries across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,889,332 total confirmatory lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 160,587 cases confirmed across the state. This is 233 more cases than what was reported in Monday’s update.

Another 384 West Virginians recovered from the coronavirus, putting the total number of recoveries across the state at 152,464. The DHHR confirmed seven new deaths in this morning’s update. The total number of deaths in West Virginia are now up to 2,782.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Wood County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Morgan County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, and a 61-year old female from Lincoln County.

“When we lose someone we love, the grief can be hard to bear,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We can and must stop COVID-19 through vaccination. Visit www.vaccines.gov to see all options for clinics.”

Active cases dropped by 158 cases, putting that total down to 5,341. The daily percent positive rose by 5.79, while the daily percent positive remains at 5.11 percent.

There are no new cases to report out of McDowell and Summers Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 3

Greenbrier: 3

Mercer: 16

Monroe: 3

Pocahontas: 2

Raleigh: 5

Wyoming: 1

DHHR County Alert System – May 25, 2021

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,476), Berkeley (12,602), Boone (2,117), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,218), Cabell (8,780), Calhoun (366), Clay (536), Doddridge (616), Fayette (3,497), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,891), Hancock (2,831), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,944), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,671), Kanawha (15,221), Lewis (1,254), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,194), Marion (4,535), Marshall (3,503), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (5,015), Mineral (2,909), Mingo (2,648), Monongalia (9,303), Monroe (1,158), Morgan (1,210), Nicholas (1,818), Ohio (4,263), Pendleton (705), Pleasants (946), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,924), Putnam (5,267), Raleigh (6,928), Randolph (2,731), Ritchie (733), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,907), Wayne (3,151), Webster (510), Wetzel (1,372), Wirt (444), Wood (7,868), Wyoming (2,020).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy, Mason, Mingo, and Wetzel counties in this report.

In a vaccine update, the DHHR is reporting 1,653,500 total vaccine doses have been received in West Virginia, with 84.9 percent of these doses being administered. There are 777,579 people that have received at least one dose, with 662,813 West Virginians being fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.