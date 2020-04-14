Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing to begin in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department announced they will begin drive-thru testing for COVID-19. The clinic will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting on April 16, 2020. It will be open from Noon to 2 p.m.

Health officers also said there are some things which must be completed before you go to the health department for testing. Here is a look at the instructions:

  • You MUST call and be interviewed before being tested
  • If you meet criteria for testing, your information will be entered on a testing form. You will be given an ID number and date and time for testing. Drive-thru procedure will be explained.
  • The drive-thru will be set up in the drive-around at the front of the building. Traffic control and guidance will be available.

The number to call to set up a test is 304-324-8367 ext. 1229. Lines are open Monday through Friday. If there is no answer, callers are asked to leave a message. Calls will be returned.

