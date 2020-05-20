Fayette County Health Department to hold more community COVID-19 testing

HICO, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County health officials held more community drive-thru testing at Midland Trail High School on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Fayette County Health Director Teri Harlan said they are offering testing for everyone in order to test as many people as possible.

“I think people appreciate it and appreciate that we’re going into their communities for these testing events,” Harlan said.

Harlan said there will be more community drive-thru testing opportunities in Oak Hill and Mount Hope next week. On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, testing will be done Killsyth Freewill Baptist Church in Mount Hope from 3-7 p.m. Testing will be done at Oak Hill High School from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020.