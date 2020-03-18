Food bags available for students in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A joint collaboration between the Mercer County Board of Education, Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, other local organizations and Warm a Heart, Give a Bed will ensure students who are out of school will have enough food during the COVID-19 crisis. Bags of non-perishable food are being put together for those children and teens.

According to a release from the Chamber of Commerce, the bags will ensure the students have food on the weekends and supplement the weekday meals which were lost from the school closure.

Organizers anticipate more than 1,000 student bags are needed per week. The bags can be picked up at bus stops beginning on Friday, March 20, 2020. Times will be announced on the Mercer County Board of Education Facebook page. The bags can also be picked up at the student’s school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations to help support the efforts are tax-deductible. Chamber leaders said 100-percent of the funds donated will go directly to buying food for local kids.

To make a donation, you can visit www.warmaheartgiveabedwv.org or mail a check to:

Warm a Heart, Give a Bed

PO Box 268

Princeton, WV 24740