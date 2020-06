UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Health Department announced there will be a COVID-19 community testing event coming to Monroe County. It will be held at James Monroe High School on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The testing will be done in a drive-thru format. It is free and open to anyone who would like to get tested. Questions about the testing should be directed to the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064 ext. 139.