Greenbrier County church leaders discuss opening plans

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With churches able to open, several church leaders are wondering the safest way to go about it. Greenbrier County church leaders had a Zoom call on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Church leaders were joined by two health professionals, Doctor Lauren Miller with the Robert C. Byrd Clinic, and Dr. Bridgett Morrison with the Greenbrier County Health Department. Each of these Doctors offered ways to open up churches while still keeping their members safe.

“If there was one thing I could stress the most it would be to start small. Start small, start overly small. Just like what with Dr. Morrison said don’t sing right now,” Dr. Miller said.

Both Dr. Miller and Dr. Morrison also suggested family members who live together should all sit in the same pew. They said said it would be smart to bring their own books of worship and churches should prohibit singing during services to avoid the transfer of germs.