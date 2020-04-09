Home Health Workers care for most vulnerable population during COVID-19 pandemic

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Amy Daniel is the CEO of Stonerise at Home, which serves many people in the mountain state. Daniel said many clinicians are working to provide care inside the homes of the state’s most vulnerable population.

“Our typical population is typically over the age of 65. We see patients typically with chronic disease processes,” Daniel said.

Daniel said now these same workers have to enter the doors of someone’s home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they are not doing so without safety protocols in place.

Daniel said they are staying briefed on proper health guidelines as the virus evolves. She also told 59 News the home health workers educate patients on proper safety guidelines to follow, such as washing your hands. So far, Stonerise at Home has not cared for someone with the virus, but there are procedures in place if that were to happen.

“If we were to suspect a COVID-19 positive patient in the home, our course of action would be to notify the physician, and take any direction from the physician, but we would also notify the health department and take any recommendations from the health department on how to proceed,” Daniel said.