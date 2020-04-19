Kanawha County confirms first COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Sunday confirmed the death of a male COVID-19 patient from the Eastbrook Rehabilitation Center in Kanawha County. This is the first death associated with COVID-19 in Kanawha County.



“We are saddened to learn of the passing of one of our Eastbrook Center patients,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer Stonerise Healthcare. “We consider all of our patients to be part of our family and we offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to the patient’s loved ones. During this difficult time, we depend on our Christian values, which are critical to our mission as healthcare providers to serve others through love.”



Pack said Eastbrook Center is taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus including following CDC protocols and working cooperatively with state and local health officials. All patients and employees who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been in isolation since receiving a positive test result.

“I want our families to know that we are doing everything in our power to prevent the spread of this virus,” Pack said. “I have the highest confidence in our team members and appreciate the dedication and compassion they’ve shown during this pandemic.”

Out of respect for the family impacted, no names or further information will be released at this time.