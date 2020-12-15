Lewisburg city employees receive hazard pay

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — City Employees in Lewisburg received hazard pay for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White said checks were presented to the employees right before Thanksgiving. White said she also sent a handwritten thank you notes with each check.

“City Council Members and I felt it was appropriate to give our employees hazard pay because of whatever was asked of them during the pandemic, they went above and beyond to make sure guidelines were followed to keep people safe and to be safe themselves,” said White.

White said each person received a hazard check of $1,500.