Local businesses team up to feed staff at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Eli Morgan is the owner and founder of “HBH” photography & apparel brand …but on Saturday, April 4, 2020, he traded his camera for cookware to provide meals for those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

“We’re gonna try to feed the whole medical staff at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center,” Morgan said. “Most of them work 12 hour shifts and they don’t have time to stop and worry about if they’re hungry or tired.”

The preparation of more than 50 packaged meals that consisted of spaghetti, salad, and break, took place in the kitchen of the HUB cafe in Lewisburg, where staff like Kayla Reed already help run a feeding program for local families, and had resources to support Eli’s mission.

“We thought it was a great idea to get involved and serve a population who I feel isn’t really being served at this moment,” Reed stressed. “They’re the ones who are really on the front lines helping us right now.”

After the dinners were packed and loaded up to be delivered…Eli also made a stop at Little Ceasar’s pizza just incase the cooked meals weren’t enough.

“We’d like to thank Joe Bazwell is a great leader in our community he does a lot of things for kids,” Morgan added. “He politely paid for the pizzas to feed to our hospital workers.”

Thankful for the support from their community… staff at the Greenbrier Valley Medical center rolled the fresh feast through their doors to enjoy in between shifts.