Local Counties rank highest in state for daily new cases of COVID-19 and infection rates

UNION, WV (WVNS) — One local county holds the highest amount of daily new cases in the state per 100,000 people.

Monroe County ranked the highest for daily cases per 100,000 people. This means they averaged 24 new cases per day over the last week.

With a positive test rate of 22 percent and a vaccination rate of 36 percent, health leaders in the county, including Julie Mundell, a RN and Monroe County Health Department administrator, are trying to figure out how to combat these rising numbers.

“Just really trying to educate people on ways to keep themselves and their community safe because it is going to keep a community to get it under control,” Mundell said.

In order to allow for more people to get vaccinated at a time, the health department will now hold vaccination events at the Church of God Fellowship Center.

Monroe County also ranks second highest in the state for infection rates.

“We do have a lot of community spread. When we investigate cases, we try to see what their risk factors were, and that kind of helps us determine where they got it from,” said Mundell.

Mundell said there is a group of cases that can be associated back to the state fair, and this time around, people are testing positive more frequently and exhibiting more symptoms because of the Delta variant.

“And then we do have a lot of, somebody gets it in the house everybody gets it in the house, whereas last year maybe only one person got it. This year, it seems like everyone is getting it,” said Mundell.

Health care workers are asking the community to work together to slow the spread in their area.

“We need to see the COVID-19 and infections rates as a community issue and come together to combat that,” said Mundell.

As of Sept. 1, 2021, Greenbrier County ranks the highest among the state for infection.