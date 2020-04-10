Local food bank gives back to veterans during COVID-19 pandemic

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers with Mountaineer Food Bank, the Beckley VA Medical Center, and the Crab Orchard Baptist Church came together to help keep veterans fed.

Tabitha Mays is with Mountaineer Food Bank. She said veterans were able to drive up and receive a box of food.

“The boxes of food weigh roughly thirty pounds. We also have two bags of chicken, two dozen eggs, and some bread to give out with those boxes,” Mays said.

With COVID-19 a concern across the globe, Mays said they are now receiving extra help from the National Guard to make sure food is safely prepped and distributed.

“We changed some of our protocol and policies to where we needed help packing boxes in our warehouse to prevent contamination, so they’ve teamed up with us and started helping,” Mays said.

Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick volunteered to hand out food on Friday. He told 59 News it was a great way to help those who should not be making frequent trips to the grocery store during the pandemic. They did not have to leave the car. Some community members may even stop to help pick up food for them.

“Some people even come here and take food so the elderly and seniors don’t have to get it, which is great. It’s like a chain of help,” Hedrick said.

A chain of help to give back to our local veterans who gave so much for our country. Proving this pandemic cannot take away all the good in humanity.

“Seeing all the smiling faces on people, it’s amazing,” Mays said.