Local gym owners discusses safety measures required to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Gyms across the state were allowed to reopen on Monday, May 18, 2020. In order to open, gyms have to follow specific guidelines from the state.

Active Fitness Center in Oak Hill reopened Monday for eager gym-goers. Owner Waylon Payne said they are only open at 40 percent capacity to ensure proper social distancing. He also said they are encouraging everyone to wear masks when they are not using cardio equipment.

“You will see masks. You will see everybody wearing a mask. When you come in, we have to take your temperature and go through a bunch of questions, and everyone gets their own spray bottle of solution and their own rag,” Payne said.

Payne said they put something up in front of treadmills and cardio equipment to protect people while their masks are off for that part of their workouts.