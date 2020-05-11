Local meat processing company staying afloat despite shortages across the country

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Putting meat on families’ tables right now is an issue for many across the country. Cook Brothers Meat and Fence co-owner, David Cook, said Midwestern meat supplies are the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The employees aren’t there and they just can’t operate. I hope they can get it straightened out, but with assembly lines, you’re standing shoulder to shoulder, and I just don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s scary right now,” Cook said.

Something locally owned, like Cook’s business, stands a chance. Cook said they have the ability to maintain social distancing guidelines and keep the operation clean while continuing to work.

“We’re all separated in our cutting rooms and the kill floor. We’re all separated. We do a lot of sanitizing, which we do that no matter what, so we’re used to sanitizing,” Cook said.

This means people in the area are able to serve meat without having to worry too much about it disappearing. Cook said it is good for the locals, but it is also good for their business.

“We’re doing more here now, sold more meat in the last couple of months than we have all last fall. I mean it’s just doubled our business,” Cook said.