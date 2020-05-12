Local nail salon owner talks reopening, protocols to keep clients safe

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced nail salons across the state to shut their doors for almost two months. Now, these nail salons are able to let customers back inside. Sarah Adkins, a regular customer at Don’s Nail Spa, said she is very happy to see the salon open.

“It feels really good to be back. They’re taking really good measures to keep us safe,” Adkins said.

Owner Don Nguyen said they are working to make sure customers continue feeling safe inside the building.

“Before you come in my shop, you have to hand sanitize, and you got to wear a mask, and you have to sit back in the car. You’ll write your phone number here and you sit in your car, and when we’re ready we’ll let you in,” Nguyen said.

Which means Adkins and other customers feel a sense of normalcy as they get back to doing things that were part of their regular routine before the pandemic.

“It feels really good to get out of the house and feel pampered a little bit after being at home so long,” Adkins said.

Don’s business is a good source of income, but he said his employees really get to know and love the customers who regularly come through their doors.

“I’m glad to see all my customers back, you know what I mean? It’s been a month and a half, it’s been crazy,” Nguyen said.