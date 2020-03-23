Local state of emergency declared in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — An executive order was issued by the Summers County Commission on Monday, March 23, 2020 in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county is now under a local State of Emergency.

According to the order the situation has caused considerable hardship for the citizens of the county. As a result of the action, the following actions are now in place:

The local Emergency Operations Plans, as approved by the Summers County Commission, shall be fully executed to direct all local disaster and emergency response forces and operations in Mercer County.

The Director of Summers County Office of Emergency Management under authorities provided in WV State Code Section 15-5-8, the local Emergency Operations Plan, and local orders or ordinances shall take immediate actions to protect public safety and direct the provision of such assistance as can be delivered from available local resources and shall coordinate the response of all local agencies that provide assistance in Summers County.

All agencies in Summers County should cooperate to the fullest extent with the Director for Summers County Office of Emergency Management and should provide such assistance as may be requested or required for response to this emergency.

Under this State of Emergency, as provided in WV State Code Section 15-5, the county commission can waive procedures and formalities otherwise required by the law pertaining to: Performance of public work Entering into contracts Incurring obiligations Employment of permanent or temporary workers Utilization of volunteer workers Rental of equipment Purchase of distribution supplies, materials and facilities Appropriation and expenditure of public funds The demolition and removal of damaged public and private structures



All county offices will continue operations with modifications to preserve the continuity of government so they can continue to serve the needs of the community. The Summers County Courthouse staff can provide further direction by phone or email. Visit the Summers County website for more information.