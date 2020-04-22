Maples Health Care center receives generous donation

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — To spread some positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bluefield Rotary Club made a donation to Maples Health Care.

Sixty new and easy-to-use radios were donated by the club. The club’s president, Peter Romano, said the center was in need of a little entertainment.

“When we found out that they were looking for something to help entertain the residents because they couldn’t have visitors, can’t have family come by to visit, so this was a way of at least keeping in touch with the outside world,” Romano said.