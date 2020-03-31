McDowell County clinics offer COVID-19 testing

NORTHFORK, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 testing is available to those in McDowell County. Tug River Health Association is offering testing in their clinics across the county. People can visit a clinic if they have any symptoms.

Andrea Cline, Tug River Health Association Chief Operating Officer, said you do not need an order from a healthcare provider to go see them at the clinic.

“Patients can come here if they feel they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or they have symptoms. They can arrive at our center and we have providers on staff who will care for them. They will assess their symptoms and based on CDC guidelines, they will determine if they meet testing criteria, and if they do at that time they will be tested,” Cline said.

There is also a COVID-19 hotline set up for people to call in about concerns. The number is (304)-448-2300.