Medical experts discuss best ways to keep homemade masks clean

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Wearing a mask to protect yourself from germs when venturing out is becoming a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, with Primary Care and Prevention Clinic in Beckley, said people are getting creative with making their own masks. Things like scarves, bandannas, and even old T-shirts are seen as make-shift masks for people. But Dr. Amjad said to follow some guidelines when making a mask, so it is more protective.

“It should be made out of cotton, really. And then you really want to make something that’s going to cover your nose, and your mouth. A lot of people are adding things to it, like a wire piece or something to hold on to the nose, that’s most effective. But if you’re going to use something that’s worth while, it should be made out of cotton,” Dr. Amjad said.

Dr. Amjad alos said to be careful of resting your mask on your neck when you are not using it. She said she has seen a lot of people wear it around their neck when it is not needed.

“You have to remember that if you do that, your neck might be contaminated or have something on there ,so if you do that you need a place to put it or fold it up and put it in something,” Dr. Amjad said.

Another way to keep germs off of your homemade mask and off of you is by washing the masks regularly. Dr. Amjad suggested washing those masks daily.

“Because you’re sweating and you’re breathing into them. It’s not just sweat and saliva, but you’re also out there with germs so you should wash them daily like you would a pair of clothing,” Dr. Amjad said.

She also warned against throwing masks on the ground when you are done with them because doing so only further spreads germs.