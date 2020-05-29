Mercer County kids receive food for weekends

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County school administrators are stationed at different locations Fridays at Noon with one goal: feeding kids through the weekend.

Kim Miller is the Principal at Bluefield Middle School. She said they could not do this without help from some local organizations. These organizations include Warm a Heart Give a Bed, Four Seasons Blessings in a Backpack, Princeton Rotary Club, and more.

“We have a community support group that has donated money and supplies for snack bags for our students through the weekends until our county summer food program starts,” Miller said.

Parents and students can drive up to designated feeding locations to pick up bags that will last through the weekend. Miller said all kinds of goodies can be found in these bags.

“We’ve got pop-tarts, fruit snacks, granola bars, and some pudding. Just a variety of things that’s appealing to our youth,” Miller said.

These kids are West Virginia’s future and many of them depend on going to school for their basic nutrition. Miller said having that supplied to them during the COVID-19 pandemic is something she and others are glad to facilitate.

“A lot of students are dependant upon our school breakfast and lunch program. It’s also important to us to be out to see them. I mean we haven’t seen them in months so it’s fun to be able to see them when they drive up,” Miller said.

Miller said the county’s summer feeding program is set to begin the week of June 7, 2020.