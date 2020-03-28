Mount Hope community members make sure neighbors are fed

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)- The Mount Hope Fire Department is helping I Heart Church give back to their community. Raisa Wheeler, EMS Captain at the fire department, said it all started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have been coming down here since this whole pandemic has been going on. They come down for lunch and for dinner, and have been serving members of their community,” Wheeler said.

People are pulling up to the fire department Monday through Friday for lunch and dinner. Wheeler said the lunch rush starts around Noon. Chanda Large is the one arriving on scene to deliver the boxes of food. She said they try to provide something different in each meal.

“Today they have a McRib style sandwich with french fries, and we have some fruit to go with it,” Large said.

Besides serving up meals for a good cause, Large said it is also a way for these church members and firefighters to get to know the people in their community better.

“I know most of them on a first name basis, I know their vehicles. I know who it is and how much they need. So absolutely, I think it’s drawn everyone in this community closer through this time,” Large said.

Wheeler said she is really been able to get to know the members in her community in a different way by doing this as well. She said besides that community connection, it provides a little routine in the midst of a state-wide “stay at home order.”

“We don’t have a lot of normalcy. I think this has become a little bit of normalcy for everybody,” Wheeler said.