National Guard provides assistance to Mountain State during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia National Guard members are helping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Major Holli Nelson, the State Public Affairs Officer with the West Virginia National Guard, said they are responding to a public health crisis.

“It’s hard to fight in a sense with something that you can’t necessarily see,” Major Nelson said.

But Nelson said they are still making sure people in the Mountain State receive much needed help.

“Food bank, preparation of food and delivery to our most vulnerable population. We have people who are going out and training on the proper wear of PPE for hospitals, our first responders, those who are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic,” Nelson said.

Even though i is a new situation, Major Nelson said they have resources that will help them do their job.

“We have the relationships already established in all of our counties. Our service members they live here, they serve here. For them, they are out here doing the job that they signed up for, which is serving the community,” Nelson said.

A community and state she said is filled with some of the best people.

“West Virginians are strong and resilient, and always willing to help each other. You’re seeing a lot of people coming together to use innovative ways to solve this crisis,” Nelson said.